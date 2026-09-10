Jonas Brothers’ Rams vs 49ers setlist: Every song they played during halftime show in Australia

The Jonas Brothers brought their signature sound to the NFL stage as the Rams and 49ers faced off in Australia. Their halftime performance had fans waiting to see which career-defining tracks made the cut.

The Jonas Brothers had a short window to make an impact at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and their halftime performance gave them the chance to put some of their biggest songs in front of an NFL audience.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performed as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers met in Australia. For a group with a catalog built over nearly two decades, choosing the songs for a halftime show was always going to be a challenge.

Their set needed to fit the occasion while also giving fans a taste of the tracks that have defined the Jonas Brothers’ career. So, which songs did they perform during the Rams vs. 49ers halftime show?

Advertisement

Jonas Brothers’ NFL halftime show setlist

The Jonas Brothers brought their biggest songs. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took over the field at halftime, delivering a fast-paced set built around some of the group’s most recognizable hits…

The performance gave fans in Australia a chance to hear songs spanning different stages of their career. From the tracks that established the trio as one of pop’s biggest acts to more recent favorites, the setlist reflected the wide range of music they have released since their breakthrough.

With the halftime show now in the books, the full list of songs performed by the Jonas Brothers is available below, including the tracks that stood out during their historic NFL appearance in Melbourne:

Advertisement