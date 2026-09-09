Why isn’t Zach Charbonnet playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 NFL season Week 1?

Zach Charbonnet will not play with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Zach Charbonnet will not be available when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The running back remains sidelined while recovering from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign, leaving Seattle without one of its most important offensive weapons for the start of its Super Bowl title defense.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January 2026. The injury required surgery and has kept him out throughout the offseason, preventing him from being ready for the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch against New England.

His absence is particularly important because Charbonnet was expected to have a much larger role after the Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III during the offseason. Charbonnet finished 2025 with career highs of 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and Seattle will now turn to rookie Jadarian Price and other healthy backs to handle the workload against the Patriots.

Advertisement

Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing in Seahawks vs Patriots?

Zach Charbonnet is not playing today because he is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during Seattle’s divisional-round win over the 49ers in January. The Seahawks placed him on the reserve physically unable to perform list before the start of the regular season, meaning he cannot return until he is medically cleared and has served the required minimum absence.

When will Zach Charbonnet return?

Zach Charbonnet will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 NFL season after beginning the year on the reserve PUP list. NFL rules require players on the reserve PUP list to miss a minimum of four games before they can return, so the earliest possible comeback would come after Seattle’s first four contests.

However, that does not guarantee Charbonnet will return in Week 5. Seattle has not established a specific timetable for his return, and he remains in the rehabilitation process following his ACL injury and offseason knee surgery. The Seahawks have been encouraged by his progress, but the priority is making sure he is fully ready before putting him back on the field.

Advertisement

The timing is especially significant because Charbonnet enters the season as the projected lead back following Walker’s departure. Jadarian Price is expected to receive the biggest opportunity against New England, while George Holani and Emanuel Wilson can also contribute in the backfield.