Why isn’t Kenneth Walker III playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

Kenneth Walker III will not be on the field when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in the opening game of the 2026 NFL season. That may seem surprising considering how important the running back was to Seattle’s Super Bowl run just a few months ago, but his absence has nothing to do with an injury or a suspension.

Walker was one of the most important players in Seattle’s championship campaign and ultimately earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors after helping the Seahawks defeat the Patriots. However, after becoming a free agent during the offseason, Seattle decided not to give him the contract he was looking for, bringing an end to his time with the franchise.

Instead of returning to Seattle to defend the championship, Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. His departure became one of the biggest changes to the Seahawks’ roster after their Super Bowl victory, with Seattle now entering the season without the player who was named the game’s MVP.

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Why is Kenneth Walker III not playing for Seahawks against Patriots?

Kenneth Walker III is not playing in Seahawks vs Patriots because he is no longer a member of Seattle’s roster. After becoming a free agent, Walker signed a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving him a new home and a major role in Patrick Mahomes’ offense. The move means Walker will begin the 2026 season with Kansas City rather than returning to Seattle for the Super Bowl rematch.

The decision represented a major change for both Walker and the Seahawks. Seattle chose not to make the financial commitment necessary to keep its star running back, while Kansas City made him a central part of its effort to return to the Super Bowl. Walker now has the opportunity to play alongside Mahomes after proving during the 2025 season that he can perform at the highest level on the biggest stage.

Who is starting RB for Seahawks?

For Seattle, his departure creates a major void in the backfield. The Seahawks have had to reshape their running back room, with rookie Jadarian Price expected to take on a significant role while Zach Charbonnet remains unavailable because of his ACL injury. That makes Walker’s absence even more noticeable as Seattle begins its championship defense against the very team it defeated in Super Bowl LX.

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Walker, meanwhile, has already turned the page. The Chiefs view him as an important piece of their offense and hope his explosiveness can help Mahomes lead Kansas City back to the Super Bowl in 2026. After winning the championship with Seattle, Walker now has a different challenge: helping the Chiefs reclaim the Lombardi Trophy while pursuing a second Super Bowl ring.