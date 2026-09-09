Why isn’t Jake Bobo playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their important offensive contributors when they face the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Jake Bobo will not be available for the highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch, leaving Seattle without a versatile receiver who had earned an important role in the offense and special teams.

Bobo’s absence is not the result of a last-minute decision or a Week 1 setback. The Seahawks lost the wide receiver during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in the preseason, when he suffered a serious injury to his right knee while attempting to make a leaping catch. The initial diagnosis was concerning, with head coach Mike Macdonald indicating that the injury appeared to be long-term.

The injury represents a significant blow to an offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold, especially because Seattle is entering the season with championship expectations after winning Super Bowl LX. Without Bobo, Darnold will have to rely even more heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp as the Seahawks look to begin their title defense with a victory over the Patriots.

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Is Jake Bobo playing today for Seahawks vs. Patriots?

No. Jake Bobo is not playing today for the Seahawks against the Patriots. Bobo has been unavailable since suffering the serious right knee injury during Seattle’s joint practice with the Titans in August, and the Seahawks subsequently placed him on injured reserve. His absence was already confirmed well before the season opener, meaning Seattle will have to move forward without him as it begins its 2026 campaign.

Bobo had become a valuable piece for Seattle because of his ability to contribute in multiple areas, making his absence particularly difficult for a team trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions. While he was not necessarily expected to be the focal point of the passing attack, his reliability and versatility gave the Seahawks another option within an offense that is expected to feature several talented receivers.

That leaves Smith-Njigba, Shaheed and Kupp with an even greater responsibility entering the matchup against New England. Smith-Njigba remains the central pieces of Darnold’s passing attack, while Seattle also has Shaheed and Kupp to provide more explosiveness and experience around its quarterback.

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Is Jake Bobo out for the 2026 season?

Yes. Jake Bobo is out for the entire 2026 NFL season. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve after the right knee injury he suffered during the joint practice with the Titans, officially confirming that he would not return this season.

The injury was initially described by Macdonald as a serious and potentially long-term knee problem, and subsequent reports identified it as a torn ACL. That makes Bobo’s absence much more than a temporary setback for Week 1: the Seahawks will have to plan their entire 2026 season without him.

For Seattle, the focus now shifts toward the healthy receivers who will have to replace Bobo’s production and versatility. With Darnold leading the offense and Smith-Njigba, Shaheed and Kupp expected to carry larger roles, the Seahawks will hope their revamped receiving corps can absorb the loss as they begin their defense of the Super Bowl title.