What happened to Sam Darnold? Seahawks QB depth chart vs Patriots in 2026 NFL Week 1

Drama is present early in the 2026 NFL season as the Seattle Seahawks have seen Sam Darnold leave the game early against the New England Patriots.

Sam Darnold was seen limping off the field after the opening drive of the 2026 NFL season. After a short visit to the blue medical tent, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback left for the locker room, allowing his backup to take to the field against the New England Patriots.

Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock is next in the quarterback depth chart of the Seattle Seahawks and has taken over the main duties. In fact, Darnold has been ruled out of the game following a hit from a Patriots‘ defensive lineman. In the very first drive of the 2026 NFL season, the reigning Super Bowl champions are facing trouble at the most important position. “Injury update: QB Sam Darnold will not return to the game,” the Seahawks announced.

In his first start of the 2026 NFL season, Darnold only managed to throw two pass attempts, completing one for a 13-yard gain to star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Now, his status remains uncertain, and concerns are growing that he might miss extended time throughout the year. The Seahawks are already without Zach Charbonnet in Week 1 against the Patriots and to start the new season, losing their star QB would rub salt in their wounds.

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Seahawks face QB trouble in depth chart

Jalen Milroe is the Seahawks’ third and emergency quarterback. However, he has yet to throw a pass in his two-year NFL career. If Lock suffers any setback, Milroe would take over, but if he is unable to play, then a skill-position player will have to take over under center. Because he is the emergency QB, Milroe can only enter the game if Lock suffers an injury.

Quarterback Status Sam Darnold Ruled out (hip) Drew Lock Active Jalen Milroe Emergency QB

If Darnold’s injury turns out to be serious, Mike Macdonald and company will have to go shopping early for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL season. Even if they trust Lock, the Seahawks will need depth options. First things first, they need to get away from the Week 1 showdown in one piece, but they can’t lose sight of the long game.

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Darnold injury could derail the season

Injuries happen and affect every team across the 18-week NFL season. However, losing the starting quarterback on the opening drive of Week 1 is unlike anything anyone could have seen coming.

As if Seattle didn’t know that going back-to-back in the league is a hard task, it was reminded right away. Just as the Super Bowl championship banner went up, the franchise quarterback went down injured, and it remains to be seen when he will be back.