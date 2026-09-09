Who are performing at halftime of Seahawks vs Patriots today in 2026 NFL kickoff?

Seattle’s rock legacy will take center stage as the Seahawks face the Patriots in the 2026 NFL kickoff, setting up a halftime performance with a major local connection and some familiar names.

The 2026 NFL kickoff will bring a special halftime show to Seattle, with the Seahawks and Patriots opening the season in a Super Bowl LX rematch. The music lineup adds another Seattle connection to an already highly anticipated night.

At halftime, Soundgarden will perform with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready at Lumen Field. The iconic guitarist will also perform the national anthem before kickoff of Seahawks vs Patriots.

It makes the Seattle native a central part of the night’s festivities. The Seahawks and Patriots meet Wednesday, September 9, at 8:20 PM ET, with the defending Super Bowl champions beginning their title defense on NBC.

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Why is Soundgarden performing at the Seahawks vs Patriots halftime show?

Soundgarden is performing because the Seahawks chose one of Seattle’s most iconic rock bands to bring a distinctly local identity to their 2026 NFL kickoff at Lumen Field. The performance also marks a rare live appearance for the band, which has only reunited for a handful of shows since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.

Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

The halftime set will feature Soundgarden’s surviving core members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron, with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless on vocals and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready joining the group. Momsen and McCready previously performed with Soundgarden at the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2025.

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The choice also fits the Seahawks’ strong connection to Seattle’s music culture. Soundgarden emerged from the city’s influential grunge scene, while McCready is a founding member of another Seattle rock institution, Pearl Jam. Their appearance gives the season opener a distinctly local feel rather than simply bringing in a mainstream pop act.

What time is the Seahawks vs Patriots halftime show?

The Soundgarden halftime show will take place after the first two quarters of Seahawks vs Patriots, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on September 9. There is no fixed NFL halftime start time because it depends on how long the first half takes.

The matchup is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, with the game airing nationally on NBC and streaming on Peacock. For viewers on the East Coast, halftime will therefore be expected around 9:45-10:00 PM ET.

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The halftime window should be especially notable because Soundgarden will be joined by Momsen and McCready, turning the break between quarters into a Seattle-centered rock performance rather than a conventional pop halftime show.