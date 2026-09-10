Aaron Boone takes cautious approach on Aaron Judge availability for NY Yankees vs NY Mets

All eyes are on Aaron Judge, but Aaron Boone isn't letting that cloud his judgement ahead of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

In case it isn’t obvious by now, the New York Yankees won’t run any unnecessary risks with Aaron Judge, who only recently returned from the 60-day injured list (IL) in the 2026 MLB season. Although Aaron Boone set his lineup strategy for Judge, he’s now hinted the star outfielder may not be available for the entire three-game Subway Series against the New York Mets.

The Bronx Bombers might be sending out mixed signals as of late. Recently, Boone hinted the Yankees would be saving Judge for the Mets series, but his latest comments now suggest that while he will play, he may not complete all games in the series.

“Asked if Aaron Judge will play all three games against the Mets, Aaron Boone said ‘we’ll see’,” NY Daily News’ Gary Phillips reported.

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Judge may not be on board

Considering Judge was unhappy with Boone pulling him from the game in his first game back against the Colorado Rockies, he likely won’t be thrilled to learn he may not play in all three games against the cross-town rivals.

Aaron Judge at Daikin Park.

Plus, Judge may want to redeem himself against the Orange and Blue, so he won’t want to give up any possible chance to do so. So far this year, he hasn’t done great against the Mets, and he was hoping he could change that during the emotional three-game series that will start on Sept. 11 at Yankee Stadium.

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Judge’s numbers against Mets in 2026

During his first three games against New York in the 2026 MLB season, Judge went 3-for-12 with two runs scored, two walks, and three strikeouts. His batting average (.250) is not what’s bothering him, but his OPS.

Judge has put up a .690 OPS, which is his fifth-lowest against any team in 2026. Clearly, he has some unfinished business with the Orange and Blue, but he might only have so many opportunities to settle the score.

NY Yankees’ pulse won’t tremble

Regardless, that’s the least of the concerns for Boone and the Yankees. They have bigger fish to fry and can’t risk putting Judge at risk just for him to try and settle a personal dispute. Whether he likes the decision or not, it’s not Judge’s to make, and Boone will have the final say.