Xavier Worthy's simple reaction to impressive NFL debut with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Worthy and Mahomes connected for an epic win in their first Chiefs’ game together. The rookie's humble reaction after the touchdown was as impressive as his performance on the field.

Xavier Worthy made a splash in his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in a touchdown and racking up 47 yards in a thrilling season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, Worthy found himself in a dream scenario, catching two of three targets from the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Despite the impressive performance and the high-profile stage, Worthy remained humble and focused. The rookie wide receiver simply stated, “First game, first touchdown, first win, proud to be a Chief.” His understated demeanor, coupled with his on-field brilliance, quickly earned him praise from both head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Reid was particularly impressed with Worthy’s performance, saying, “He can run. He’s got good hands. Smart kid. So, he’ll keep growing as we go. He’s a competitive little guy, man.” The head coach’s comments suggest that Worthy could quickly climb the depth chart and become a significant contributor to the Chiefs’ offense.

Worthy’s debut was a major highlight in the Chiefs’ season-opening victory. His ability to make big plays and his chemistry with Mahomes give Chiefs fans plenty of reason to be excited about the future. As Worthy continues to develop, he has the potential to become one of the league’s most dynamic young receivers.

Worthy praised by Mahomes

Mahomes also raved about Worthy, saying, “Just having him out there opens things up. Shell coverages are getting Trav [Travis Kelce] and Rashee [Rashee Rice] open underneath. When we get Hollywood [Marquise Brown] back, it’s going to be tough for defenses to choose who they want to cover.”

With Mahomes singing Worthy’s praises after the season opener, it’s highly likely the rookie wideout will see even more targets and opportunities. However, with a talented receiving corps that includes Kelce, Rice, and soon-to-return Marquise Brown, Worthy will still have to earn his keep and consistently make plays to secure a prominent role in the offense.

