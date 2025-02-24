MLB News: Mets have three options to fill the void left by Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas, like Sean Manaea, will be unavailable for several weeks, meaning the New York Mets will have to explore alternatives for their rotation. However, the situation may not be as bad as it seems, as the team appears to have three potential replacements for the starting staff.

According to a report from Anthony DiComo, the Mets could turn to three pitchers to help fill the void left by Manaea and Montas. One of them is Paul Blackburn, who joined the team in 2024. He started five games last season, finishing with a 5.18 ERA and a 1-2 record.

The second option is Griffin Canning, who brings five years of MLB experience with the Angels. Recently signed by the Mets to bolster the rotation, Canning posted a 5.19 ERA in 2024 across 31 starts, finishing with a 6-13 overall record.

The final candidate is Tylor Megill, who has been with the Mets for four seasons and has gradually developed as a starter. Last season, he made 15 starts, recording a 4.04 ERA and a 4-5 record. His best year came in 2023 when he made 25 starts and posted a 4.70 ERA.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Tylor Megill #38 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

How Long Will Montas and Manaea Be Out of the Mets’ Rotation?

Frankie Montas confirmed that he will likely miss 4-6 weeks while recovering from a lat strain, meaning he will be sidelined for all of March and could return by mid-April. Meanwhile, Manaea is dealing with an oblique injury and is expected to miss a similar amount of time, keeping him out of the rotation for the foreseeable future.

The stats of Montas and Manaea in 2024

The New York Mets will undoubtedly feel the absence of Sean Manaea in their rotation. In 2024, Manaea posted an impressive 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA over 181.2 innings pitched. His ability to pitch deep into games and maintain a low WHIP of 1.08 made him a reliable and consistent presence on the mound. Manaea’s 184 strikeouts further highlight his effectiveness in limiting opposing hitters and keeping the Mets competitive in every game he started.

Frankie Montas, on the other hand, had a more challenging season in 2024 with 2 teams but still provided valuable contributions to the Mets’ pitching staff. Montas recorded a 7-11 record with a 4.84 ERA over 150.2 innings pitched. Despite his struggles, Montas managed to strike out 148 batters, showcasing his ability to generate swings and misses2. The combined loss of Manaea’s consistency and Montas’s strikeout potential will undoubtedly impact the Mets’ ability to maintain a strong and competitive pitching staff.