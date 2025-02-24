The Golden State Warriors may have finally found their spark. After struggling through the NBA regular season before Jimmy Butler’s arrival, the team appears to be settling in, and Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Butler’s impact.

Few would have expected Butler to get a second chance with a championship-caliber team like the Warriors this season. His turbulent departure from the Miami Heat generated plenty of buzz, leaving his future uncertain. At 34 years old, questions surrounded his ability to maintain his high level of play.

Now, nearly a month removed from his exit in Miami, Butler is proving he still has plenty left in the tank. His presence has been a welcome boost for Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr, seamlessly fitting into Golden State’s system. Green, known for his vocal leadership, weighed in on Butler’s contributions.

“Jimmy is an over-communicator… Jimmy is going to come to you before something ever happens,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “And listen, to talk with someone who knows basketball like he does—it’s music to my ears, man.”

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Green reveals the truth behind Butler’s viral footage

In today’s social media-driven world, countless moments from games go viral. Some are captured by official broadcasters, while others come from fans in the stands. One particular clip from the Warriors’ recent matchup against the Sacramento Kings gained significant attention, showing Butler breaking down a play to his teammates. Green has now shed light on what was happening at that moment.

“Jimmy was showing us a play because, obviously, with our team, there are a lot of denials. There are a lot of traps trying to get Steph off the ball and all those things. He was showing us a different way to run a set to get him into a specific position,“ Green explained.

Green elaborated further: “If we take this route, if you just come off this side and do that, it’s going to put this guy here, and I’ll have them sealed. He really broke it down, man.” His comments highlight Butler’s impact on the team and his ability to dissect plays in real-time.

Butler’s immediate impact with the Warriors

Throughout the Warriors’ storied history, several marquee names have suited up for the franchise. Despite having played just six regular-season games with Golden State, Butler is already making his mark.

In fact, he is the first player in Warriors history to record at least 120 points, 30 rebounds, and 30 assists in his first six games with the team. Additionally, he’s averaging 8.8 paint touches per game since joining the squad, showcasing his relentless drives to the rim. Most importantly, the Warriors have posted a 5-1 record since acquiring him, proving his immediate value to the team.