Blackhawks keep Patrick Kane waiting with cautious approach to NHL preseason

Patrick Kane's first game back with the Chicago Blackhawks will have to wait a little bit longer after the latest update out of Windy City in the NHL preseason.

Fans hoping to watch Patrick Kane back in action at the United Center must wait a little bit longer. Based on reports coming out of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ morning skate on Monday, Kane won’t play during the team’s preseason home opener against the Minnesota Wild (Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT).

“Patrick Kane is skating with the scratches this morning, so it doesn’t look like he’ll play in the preseason home opener,” Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reported on his X account.

With him held off the ice ahead of the rivalry game against the Wild in Chicago, Kane’s chances of playing during the shortened NHL preseason are limited to just one game. If not, Kane’s official homecoming in the Windy City will come in the regular season, when it truly matters.

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Considering the Hawks are set to start the season without Connor Bedard, there’s reason to believe they will avoid all unnecessary risks when it comes to Kane’s availability. Chicago may remain cautious, but must be careful, because being too cautious can also have a negative side effect.

Patrick Kane is back on the Blackhawks.

When could Kane play first game with Chicago?

The 2026 preseason is unlike any other, as it’s shortened with the regular season in the NHL extending to 84 games per team. Still, old habits die hard in this league. Most veteran players don’t play in away games during the preseason and are saved for the home matchups.

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Kane, who didn’t play Chicago’s road game against Minnesota, however, may not play in the home games, either. It’s surprising, but not entirely unheard of. With only one home game of the preseason left after the one against the Wild, Kane will have one last chance to lace up his skates and get a taste of live action before the real thing.

“It’d be out of the norm to keep a veteran out of the home preseason games, but we’ll see about Saturday’s home game. Saturday is also the final tune-up game before the regular-season opener,” Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago stated.

The Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Once the final buzzer sounds, the final countdown to the 2026-27 NHL regular season will begin. The Blackhawks kickstart their season on the road against the 2026 Stanley Cup runner-ups, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

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Kane may have no need for preseason action

Entering his 20th season, Kane doesn’t have to be reminded what NHL action looks like, though. Indeed, the game evolves and veterans must adapt, but “Showtime” has passed these tests a long time ago and can be given a pass. Playing Kane in the preseason is more of a treat for the fans who attend the game than because Chicago really needs to evaluate him or Kane needs the test drive.

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