Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson warns Patrick Kane comes with a risk for young roster

While the Chicago Blackhawks are thrilled to have Patrick Kane back on the organization, general manager Kyle Davidson sent a clear message.

The Chicago Blackhawks don’t have enough good things to say about Patrick Kane and his return for the 2026-27 NHL season. Still, general manager Kyle Davidson pointed out how the fan favorite’s addition to the team could become a distraction, especially for some of the young players on the roster.

“There’s a lot of gravity to [Kane’s] presence. There’s huge value in that, but there are also some elements that, if the players aren’t prepared, they might be watching him a little too much. And they haven’t figured out what works for them or gotten comfortable in their own skin,” Davidson said during an appearance on CHGO Blackhawks.

Adding a seasoned NHL star like Kane could create a dilemma for the Blackhawks. Up until now, Chicago had stuck to its rebuilding plan—even if it had little to show for it. For better or worse, landing Kane was a massive shift in the status quo.

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Double-edged signing for Blackhawks

Signing Kane is seen by some as the Blackhawks going back on their word and abandoning their previous approach. It doesn’t have to be that way, however. Only time will tell, though.

Patrick Kane could return to the Blackhawks.

If Kane is willing to help the young squad in whatever role Jeff Blashill and company ask of him, his presence may bring nothing but positives. However, if the team can’t adapt to Kane—or vice versa—it could erase all the progress the Hawks made, especially late in the 2025-26 NHL season.

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Kane’s presence could affect team at times

That’s easier said than done, and having Kane on the ice could lead players to force passes just to get him the puck. That’s one of the things Davidson and the organization hope to avoid. Kane is just another teammate, even if he was a childhood hero to many of Chicago’s young players.

It’s an intriguing aspect of “Showtime’s” return to the Windy City and something to keep an eye on heading into training camp and the regular season.