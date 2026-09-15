Patrick Kane accepts Blackhawks’ decision to name Connor Bedard captain

Patrick Kane had no complaints after the Chicago Blackhawks announced Connor Bedard has become the 37th captain in franchise history.

Patrick Kane made an honest statement after the Chicago Blackhawks announced Connor Bedard as their new team captain. Ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, the winds of change are in full force in the Windy City, and a new era of Blackhawks hockey is set to write its first chapter.

Although the return of “Showtime” Kane to Chicago led many to believe—or wish—that he would become the franchise’s captain, there was an obvious choice in Bedard. Even Kane, who took the decision with grace and had kind words for Bedard, agreed.

“It makes sense in a lot of ways. Kind of a no-brainer,” Kane said about the Blackhawks’ naming of Bedard as team captain.

Advertisement

Kane’s window closed

It takes a lot for Kane to make such a statement. His captaincy window has now closed in Chicago. Hopefully, another Stanley Cup window has opened, instead. As big a legend as he is in the City of Big Shoulders, Kane has never worn the C for the Hawks. Some leaders don’t need a letter on their jerseys, though.

Connor Bedard at Wrigley Field in NHL Winter Classic.

Still, just in case, the Blackhawks have announced Kane will serve as an alternate captain during the 2026-27 NHL season. Bedard will be captain, while Kane and Tyler Bertuzzi will serve as the alternates. Although the team will look at Kane for guidance and leadership, Kane admitted he’s learning valuable lessons himself.

Advertisement

“These guys want to be good players. It’s pushing me in a way, too,” Kane commented. “[I’m] 37, turning 38 and accomplished some great things, but it still feels like there’s a lot left on the table and a lot left to accomplish — because these guys haven’t done it and they’re pushing to do it.”

Last time Chicago named a young captain

Although being led by a 21-year-old at 37 may be a strange feeling for Kane, he has been here before and knows how much success the Blackhawks had the last time they named a captain at such a young age. Back in 2008, the Hawks named Jonathan Toews (20 years, 79 days) as captain.

In fact, Bedard became the second-youngest captain in franchise history, behind only Toews. If the Bedard-led Hawks can have even a third of the success Toews’ dynasty had, then it’s about to become a fun time to be a Blackhawks fan in the NHL.

Advertisement

Blackhawks’ last five captains