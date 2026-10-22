Dylan Larkin, Red Wings report stops growing trade buzz in its tracks

Amid growing speculation that Dylan Larkin's trade out of the Detroit Red Wings is coming, a new report has shed light on another possible direction.

The Detroit Red Wings themselves confirmed that Dylan Larkin’s trade is imminent despite their best efforts to retain the former captain. However, a new report from around the NHL suggests Larkin may have to wait a little longer for his situation to be resolved, and that delay might work perfectly for the Montreal Canadiens, who remain interested in Larkin even after being left off his trade list.

As is common in such dramatic situations, it’s difficult to know what and who to believe when it comes to the rumor mill around Larkin and the Red Wings. After months in which both parties were seemingly at a standstill, Larkin reportedly updated his trade list, shutting down Canadiens and Rangers rumors in the process.

Expanding his list for Detroit to 10 teams, up from the previous three or four, is indeed a step forward in the trade speculation, but it’s far from a solution, and the wait for a trade may be prolonged even further. For the time being, that’s what insider Elliotte Friedman believes.

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“As of this morning, I didn’t get the sense that we are any closer to a resolution,” Elliotte Friedman reported about Dylan Larkin’s trade request drama on The FAN Hockey Show.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena.

Why Larkin’s trade could take longer

At first, reports of Larkin updating his trade list appear to confirm that the move is gaining momentum. In fact, several analysts across the league have said as much, and they may be right. Friedman, however, pointed out that Larkin’s trade is always going to be a complex one, especially given Detroit’s asking price, which no NHL team has met yet.

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The Red Wings are looking for a replacement and have no interest in prospects or draft picks, at least not as the core of the return package. Larkin is signed through 2031 and carries a very affordable $8.7 million cap hit, so there’s no urgency for the Wings. Larkin has asked out, but they have no obligation to comply.

With 10 organizations given the green light, the Red Wings can actually start testing the market for Larkin. With the previous list, the Wings had virtually no one to negotiate with, and that led to trade talks stalling.

Red Wings explore options

Now, the delay might be caused by the Red Wings taking their time to analyze the offers and settle on the one they think puts them in the best position to compete despite losing their former captain and key center.

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Again, Detroit has all the time in the world, so Friedman’s report might be correct, and Larkin’s trade might have to wait.

Key takeaways