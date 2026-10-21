Dylan Larkin shuts down NY Rangers, Canadiens rumors with expanded trade list for Red Wings

Dylan Larkin has finally relented somewhat, expanding his trade list to 10 teams as a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings is reportedly closer than ever.

Dylan Larkin’s trade is reportedly entering its final countdown, as the Detroit Red Wings appear close to completing the move during the 2026-27 NHL season. At first, many wondered what had changed for the hurdle to be cleared, and reports of Larkin‘s expanded trade list may reveal how the drama was resolved. However, the expanded list also puts the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens out of the running for the U.S. Olympic gold medalist.

The past few days, weeks, and, why not, months have been chaotic for Detroit. The Red Wings were adamant that the worst part of Larkin’s trade drama was over just recently. And while many saw that as a potential sign that Larkin changed up his mind, it only foreshadowed the former Red Wings captain finally expanded his trade list in the NHL.

Larkin realized he wasn’t going anywhere any time soon sticking to the previous three-team list, and he’s made changes. Not without taking his sweet time to analyze the rest of the league and see which teams are expected to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and in the next few years.

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Still, two teams that have been in on Larkin and have a case to be considered Stanley Cup contenders were snubbed: the Rangers and Canadiens. It might be a tougher pill to swallow for the latter, as Larkin had fueled Montreal trade rumors after his visit to Bell Centre, in which fans chanted: “We want Larkin”. Still, that warm welcome wasn’t enough to lure the American center. His decision appears final: he will play for an U.S. based club in the NHL.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena.

Larkin’s 10-team trade list

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Larkin’s list is now up to 10 organizations. Essentially, Larkin has only added six or seven (no Gen Z pun intended) to his original list, which was reported to include three or four clubs: Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars.

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In addition to the usual suspects, who come up in every trade rumor mill involving an available star in the NHL, Larkin has reportedly added the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Florida Panthers

Minnesota Wild

Vegas Golden Knights

Dallas Stars

Carolina Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils

Washington Capitals

Colorado Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning

Utah Mammoth

What we learn from Larkin’s new list

As if it wasn’t clear before, it’s obvious now: Larkin wants to win the Cup, and his trade list reflects that he’s after a future with a contender in the league. In addition to the Rangers and Habs, other surprising teams left off Larkin’s list include the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins.

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A team like the Capitals emerges on the list as a bit of a surprise, and the Mammoth’s presence only confirms Salt Lake City’s status as a new home for Team USA stars. Larkin could join Vincent Trocheck there, as reports also point to Connor Hellebuyck potentially ending up in Utah as part of a three-team trade involving the Rangers.

The offseason and start of the 2026-27 NHL campaign have been dramatic, but it seems the answers are finally arriving.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin excludes the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens from his trade list.

from his trade list. Helene St. James reports Dylan Larkin expanded his list to 10 NHL organizations .

. Dylan Larkin added six teams including the Washington Capitals and Utah Mammoth.

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