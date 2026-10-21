Red Wings confirm Dylan Larkin trade out of Detroit is imminent despite best efforts

As much as they tried to make him walk back his trade request, the Detroit Red Wings may have accepted Dylan Larkin has made up his mind in the 2026-27 NHL season.

A report around the NHL suggested Dylan Larkin’s departure from the Detroit Red Wings had entered the final countdown, and the organization itself may have just confirmed it in Motor City. It may only be a matter of time before a trade goes through, Larkin empties his locker at Little Caesars Arena, and heads for the airport.

Although Larkin shut down trade rumors linking him to the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens, his expanded trade list suggests he is determined enough to leave Detroit to consider more options than he had previously been willing to entertain.

Now, the Red Wings have addressed the buzz, with Jim Devellano, an alternate governor and executive in Detroit’s front office, confirming what had been an open secret around the NHL: Larkin still wants out.

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“We would like him to stay but he wants to go to another team,” Devellano stated, via the Detroit Free Press “Big credit to Larkin, for still playing for us. He is a good guy.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin expands trade list

Larkin held firm in his position for a long time. His reported trade list was only three or four teams long. Now, the former captain is open to 10 potential destinations: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New Jersey Devils.

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The 10 teams on Larkin’s list share two main traits: they’re all Stanley Cup contenders, or could become contenders if things go right, and they’re all based in the United States. It had been reported, but now it’s official: Larkin doesn’t want to play in Canada.

Larkin’s trade finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel

There may be no hurdles left for Larkin to leave Detroit. He’s given the Red Wings more teams to negotiate with, and the abundance of potential suitors means Detroit has some leverage to get the return it’s looking for.

Moreover, with Larkin signed through 2031 at an $8.7 million cap hit and the NHL salary cap steadily rising, his contract and skill set make him an attractive acquisition target. Facing actual competition in the sweepstakes, teams will have to put together reasonable offers to convince Detroit to make a deal.

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Finally, the drama may soon fade, with a solution that suits every party involved potentially on the horizon.

Key takeaways