Canadiens reportedly insist on Dylan Larkin despite being left off 10-team trade list

Even though Dylan Larkin left them off his new trade list, the Montreal Canadiens will keep trying to come away with the Detroit Red Wings' top-six center.

Dylan Larkin made his intentions crystal clear. Larkin shut down Montreal Canadiens trade rumors by keeping the Habs out of his 10-team trade list. Still, it might take more than that to keep Montreal from knocking on his and the Detroit Red Wings‘ door. As long as Larkin isn’t traded in the 2026-27 NHL season, the Habs will keep circling around him.

Only when Larkin is finally traded will the Canadiens rest, and they may not take no for an answer or any outcome that doesn’t bolster their top-six. With reports hinting Larkin’s trade out of Detroit drama is in the final countdown, Montreal may not wait around for much longer, though.

“The Montreal Canadiens remain interested in Dylan Larkin if he ever changes his mind,” Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN. “There are people in Larkin’s camp that also think Montreal is a decent fit, but it’s not up to them [to decide]. It’s up to Dylan Larkin.”

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Larkin’s updated trade list

After a long wait and much speculation, Larkin finally gave the Red Wings a true list of organizations to negotiate with. Indeed, they are all Stanley Cup contenders and teams with fellow American players, but they have more to offer the Wings than the Panthers, Wild, and Golden Knights could, or were willing to give up as they knew they were the only options Detroit had.

Dylan Larkin at Little Caesars Arena in first game after trade request.

Now, there are 10 NHL teams in the running. The Habs aren’t among them, but they remain confident. If a deal takes long enough to materialize, perhaps Larkin will reconsider and give the green light on a move to Canada.

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Canadiens face tall order

Convincing Detroit should be the easier part of the problem for Montreal. At the end of the day, the Habs may have the most appealing offer for the Wings, but it’s all in vain if Larkin doesn’t sign off.

The odds of Larkin, whose main interest is to join a Cup contender in the U.S. (preferably one in a no-income-tax state), accepting a trade to Canada might be too slim. He’d be going back on everything he’s built since requesting the trade right as he can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel..

Regardless, the Habs may have nothing to lose, and waiting for a miracle won’t hurt.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin excluded the Montreal Canadiens by omitting them from his updated 10-team trade list .

the Montreal Canadiens by omitting them from his updated . Pierre LeBrun reported that the Montreal Canadiens remain interested if Dylan Larkin ever changes his mind.

that the Montreal Canadiens remain interested if Dylan Larkin ever changes his mind. Dylan Larkin prefers joining a U.S. Stanley Cup contender, making a move to Canada unlikely.