Dylan Larkin’s trade out of Red Wings reportedly enters final countdown

After months of speculation, heightened drama, and suspense, Dylan Larkin may finally be on his way out of the Detroit Red Wings.

Not too long ago, the Detroit Red Wings were adamant that the worst of Dylan Larkin’s tense trade-request saga was over. Whether that meant the former captain had changed his mind about wanting to leave or had simply opened up his options remained unclear. According to a new report from around the NHL, however, the answer now appears to be clear, and Larkin could be on his way out.

“I think there’s going to be a trade within 7 to 10 days in Detroit,” John Buccigross reported on the Frankly Hockey Podcast with Frank Seravalli. “Yes, [Larkin’s trade is] coming.”

Based on Buccigross’ report, it won’t be long before the Red Wings iron out the final details to ship Larkin out of Motor City. Even though the buzz around Larkin has quieted down a bit and fans have shown less hostility toward their fellow Michigander as they’ve seen his effort night in and night out, Larkin has been off to a slow start.

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Where will Larkin be traded to?

So far in the 2026-27 NHL season, Larkin has one goal and two assists in six games. If the reports surrounding his trade request prove true, he may not have many games left in Detroit before he’s finally traded away. Where to? That’s the million-dollar question.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

A trade appears increasingly inevitable; the main question is where Larkin will land. The usual suspects are still lurking around: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights all make strong cases, though each comes with its fair share of question marks.

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Dark horse in Larkin trade rumors

Perhaps Larkin will be traded to another NHL organization, one that wasn’t on his original reported list of just three clubs. After the surprising reaction from fans in Montreal, Larkin added fuel to the rumors linking him to the Canadiens, and perhaps he actually will end up there.

As long as Larkin doesn’t veto the move, the Habs make a ton of sense. They need help at center, they have the assets to convince Detroit, and their fans may have done their part to convince Larkin as well. Still, there are doubts about whether Larkin would actually accept a trade north of the U.S.-Canada border. Indeed, he was welcomed by Canadiens fans as an opposing player, but that was only one game. What happens if he’s there for the long run?

Larkin’s contract

Wherever Larkin goes, he’ll be under contract through the 2030-31 NHL campaign, so he may not get another shot at a trade. He must get it right. Based on the buzz around the league, the clock is ticking, and soon fans will get the answers they’ve been looking for all summer long.

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Key takeaways

John Buccigross reported the Detroit Red Wings could trade Dylan Larkin within 7 to 10 days.

reported the could trade within 7 to 10 days. Dylan Larkin recorded one goal and two assists in six games this season.

recorded in six games this season. Dylan Larkin remains under contract through the 2030-31 NHL campaign.