Florida Panthers reportedly decide to become sellers with two candidates to leave before trade deadline

The Florida Panthers are reportedly prepared to move two key players before the NHL trade deadline as their postseason hopes fade.

By Gianni Taina

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers.
© Getty ImagesSergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers (30-28-3, 63 points) find themselves in a precarious position regarding the Eastern Conference playoff race. The reigning Stanley Cup champions currently sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Following a third consecutive loss—a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the New Jersey Devils—Florida now trail the final wild-card spot by 10 points, making a return to the postseason increasingly unlikely.

Given this outlook, reports indicate the franchise has decided to move pending unrestricted free agents before the deadline. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Panthers are willing to listen to offers for veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward A.J. Greer. This marks a shift in narrative, as insider David Pagnotta had previously predicted Bobrovsky would sign a contract extension to remain in South Florida.

The Panthers lost again last night and my understanding is they’ve made the decision to be sellers as far as listening on pending UFAs, which most notably include the likes of A.J. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky,” LeBrun reported via X.

However, a potential deal for Bobrovsky remains complex. The 37-year-old holds a 16-team no-trade list and carries a significant $10 million cap hit, effectively narrowing the field of potential suitors by half. “Bobrovsky has a 16-team no-trade list. Doesn’t mean he will be dealt for sure, just means Florida is listening,” LeBrun added.

Potential landing spots for Bobrovsky

Despite leading the Panthers to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back championships, the storied relationship between the franchise and their star netminder appears to be nearing its conclusion.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is currently enduring his most difficult statistical NHL campaign since 2019-20, posting a .872 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA) through 43 starts.

While no official deal is imminent, Austin Konenski of Yahoo Sports identifies the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights as potential destinations for the Russian veteran.

Gianni Taina
