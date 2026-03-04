NY Rangers reportedly receive Minnesota Wild’s final offer for Vincent Trocheck

Securing a strong return in a Vincent Trocheck trade may be the biggest win the New York Rangers can have in the 2025-26 NHL season. In that regard, the Broadway Blueshirts have reportedly received one last offer from the Minnesota Wild, who are among the favorites to land the veteran center.

Trocheck is arguably the most appealing center on the trade block. Heading into the NHL‘s trade deadline, the rest of the league acknowledges a severe shortage of top-six pivots who can dominate at the faceoff dot. As a result, the competition for the Blueshirt veteran is intense. According to reports, the field has narrowed and the Rangers have three potential trade destinations for Trocheck. Still, the Wild may still hold the pole position.

Minnesota has shown its aggressiveness throughout the season, most notably by going “all-in” for Quinn Hughes—a move that is already paying dividends. However, because of that seismic blockbuster, the Wild have already parted ways with several blue-chip assets, which would have made a deal for the Rangers much simpler.

Wild prepare offer for Trocheck

Regardless, the Wild believe they can still assemble an appealing package for Trocheck. According to an insider, New York has already gotten wind of what Minnesota could be sending its way.

Vincent Trocheck is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline

“(Minnesota’s) trade offer I believe centers around prospect Charlie Stramel and a 2027 first-round pick as well as another player or prospect,” ESPN‘s Emily Kaplan reported.

Whether the deal is deemed sufficient by the Rangers or not is a whole different story. Reports have indicated that the 2026 trade deadline is a buyer’s market. Thus, New York may not be getting exactly what it’s hoping for. If a better offer doesn’t arrive by Friday’s deadline, the Rangers could hold the line amid the Trocheck rumors or settle for less.

Wild make trade for forward

Minnesota completed a trade with the Nashville Predators for forward Michael McCarron. Though listed as a winger on NHL.com, McCarron can play the center position and has been among the primary faceoff takers for the Preds. Such a move only adds to the suspense surrounding Minnesota, New York, and Trocheck.

Does McCarron’s addition mean the Wild are out of the race for Trocheck? Or can the two coexist in the Land of 10,000 Lakes? Fans across the NHL will have their answer by Friday’s 3:00 PM ET deadline.

