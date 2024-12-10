NHL News: After John Tortorella's accusations, Joe Sacco stands by Brad Marchand, Bruins' side

Following the 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella issued a blunt statement accusing the players in Boston of diving and embellishing penalties. Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco didn’t take the accusations lightly and had his players’ backs.

Tortorella’s comments weren’t the first time NHL opponents criticized the Bruins’ style of play, particularly their captain Brad Marchand’s. It probably won’t be the last, either. Over the years Marchand has earned a reputation for being annoying to opponents, and beloved by the fans.

Though the years have passed, and his production has waxed and waned, Marchand stayed true to himself and hasn’t changed his game.

The matchup with the Flyers was a heated one. Tempers flared and plenty of penalties were committed. However, Tortorella wasn’t pleased with the officiating and he voiced a strong message after the game, criticizing both the referees and Bruins’ antics.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins plays the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena on October 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Regardless, interim coach Joe Sacco didn’t pay much attention to Tortorella’s comments, shutting down the allegations: “That’s not our group,” Sacco said, via Boston.com. “That’s not our team and that’s not how we play. That’s how I respond to that. That’s not what we’re about.”

Tortorella’s vivid message after the 4-3 loss

The Flyers let a 3-1 lead slip away after Marchand equalized with 5:22 left in the game. Bruins forward Pavel Zacha went on to score the overtime game-winning goal, igniting rage from Philadelphia’s coach.

“One thing I teach my team to do is not dive,” Tortorella said. “The way this has gone here, I should start teaching them how to dive. That’s one of the things we talk most about. We have to play an honest game. There’s not cheating, no embarrassing referees.”

The Flyers commited eight minor penalties to the Bruins’ four. Although some of the calls were irreproachable, Torts believed others were the product of Boston’s embellishment and went unpenalized.

Sacco wants to see the team perform in upcoming roadtrip

Boston’s turnaround to the season is undeniable. Since Sacco’s promotion, the Bruins are 7-2-0, however, the team will face their litmus test next when they take on a five-game road trip.

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) skates during the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round game 4 between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on June 5, 2021 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

To start off, the Bruins will take on the league’s best, Winnipeg Jets. It’ll be a huge matchup and Sacco wants his team to prove their worth against a bona fide contender. In hopes of igniting his players Sacco challenged the roster.

“I’d like to see how we respond,” Sacco stated, via Boston Herald. “I think it tells a lot about your team when you get on the road, about the identity of your group and how it responds to different environments. Winnipeg is obviously going to be a nice challenge. But I think it’s important that we remains true to our identity and that’s what’s given us success lately.”