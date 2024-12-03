Brad Marchand, the dynamic captain of the Boston Bruins, has not only left his mark on the ice but also in the financial world. With over 1,000 points in the NHL and two Stanley Cup victories, he has been a key figure for the team.

From his early days as a young prospect in Nova Scotia to becoming an NHL icon, the star has built an impressive fortune thanks to his multimillion-dollar contracts, his sponsorships and investments in the league.

Known for his agility, tenacity and offensive skills, he has been a cornerstone for the Bruins since his debut in 2009. Throughout his career, his total earnings in salaries have surpassed $77 million, a testament to his impact on the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Brad Marchand’s net worth?

Brad Marchand, Canadian professional hockey player and alternate captain for the Boston Bruins in the NHL, has amassed a substantial fortune, with a net worth of $25 million as of November 2024 and an annual salary of $5 million.

Advertisement

Boston Bruins Left Wing Brad Marchand (63) warms up before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins on April 27, 2021. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Among his most notable achievements are two Stanley Cup victories (2011 and 2019) and four appearances on the NHL All-Star Team. His stellar performance both on and off the ice has solidified his successful career.

Advertisement

He is currently under an eight-year contract signed in 2016, valued at $49 million. This agreement ensures his presence with the Bruins through the 2024-2025 season, highlighting his indispensable role in the team.

Brad Marchand’s earnings with the Boston Bruins

2024-25 | $4 million

2023-24 | $5 million

2023-24 | $5 million

2022-23 | $5 million

2021-22 | $6.5 million

2020-21 | $5 million

2019-20 | $7.5 million

2018-19 | $8 million

2017-18 | $8 million

2016-17 | $5 million

2015-16 | $4.3 million

2014-15 | $4.5 million

2013-14 | $4 million

2012-13 | $1.8 million

2011-12 | $2 million

2010-11 | $600 thousand

2009-10 | $585 thousand

2008-09 | $585 thousand

2007-08 | $85 thousand

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brad Marchand’s endorsements

He has extended his presence off the ice through various sponsorship deals and personal ventures. The exact amount of money he earns from these agreements is not known, but players of his caliber typically have substantial earnings.

One of his notable sponsorships is with Grava Cars, a car dealership where Marchand not only promotes the brand but has also purchased his own vehicles. These deals reflect his diversity as an entrepreneur.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand’s investments

Brad Marchand and Kevan Miller, former teammates on the Boston Bruins, are co-owners of March & Mill Co., a company focused on outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, according to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand waits for the puck to drop during game two of the second round of NHL, USA Eastern Conference playoffs between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

In November 2020, they acquired a club in Newfoundland specializing in outdoor gear and guided hunting and fishing expeditions. Their operations include remote adventures using helicopters or floatplanes to access secluded lodges.

March & Mill Co. also offers a product line for outdoor activities, with both partners passionate about growing the brand while enjoying their shared interests and connecting with fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clients can experience full immersion in the wilderness, free of cellular connections, while seeking animals like moose, black bears and caribou. Also, the company runs initiatives like charitable hunting events for war veterans.