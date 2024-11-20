NHL News: Connor McDavid shares honest take after Oilers' 5-2 win over Senators

The Edmonton Oilers showcased their dominance with an impressive 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, powered by standout performances from their star trio: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard.

The trio combined for an incredible nine points, demonstrating exceptional skill and chemistry on the ice. Connor McDavid led the charge with two goals and an assist, once again proving his ability to control the game and create scoring opportunities. Draisaitl and Bouchard also delivered outstanding performances, contributing crucial goals and assists.

“I thought it was a resilient effort,” McDavid said via NHL.com. “Not easy. A lot of travel, a back-to-back, and they were rested. I thought we were a little bit behind the eight ball, but just found a way to get it done tonight. That’s what it was all about.”

McDavid also commended Bouchard for his brilliant goal: “Beautiful goal, beautiful goal,” he said. “‘Bouch’ is a great player. So patient with it, never in a rush. You can see both of those things on that goal. A beautiful move and a beautiful finish.”

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck against Tyler Kleven #43 of the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre on November 19, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Disappointment for the Senators

Meanwhile, the Senators struggled to keep up with the Oilers’ offensive firepower. Despite showcasing young talent, the team fell short in both execution and intensity. Captain Brady Tkachuk admitted the team’s shortcomings, acknowledging the need for significant improvement to compete at a higher level.

“One word you could say is immature,” Tkachuk said. “I mean, we talk about it in here all the time, and there’s just been too many moments, too many opportunities that have been missed so far. And I know and I believe that it’s going to get corrected, but it needs to get corrected right now.”

Oilers Strengthen Their Playoff Aspirations

With this victory, the Oilers continue to solidify their position in the NHL standings. As one of the strongest teams in the league, Edmonton is proving they have the talent and determination to make a deep playoff run.

