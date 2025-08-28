Sidney Crosby is preparing to once again be a key piece for Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games this February. His presence poses a major competitive challenge for heavy rivals like Team USA, which is still awaiting a clear status on Matthew Tkachuk.

At 38 years old, Crosby will return to compete for Team Canada, reigniting his intense rivalry with Team USA, one that was already showcased during the 4 Nations Face Off. Tkachuk, the leader of the Americans, hopes to move past his injuries by early 2026 and be ready to face the Pittsburgh Penguins star and his team.

Crosby was pivotal for Team Canada in 2010, when he scored the golden goal in Vancouver to secure the gold medal against the Americans. He repeated the feat in Sochi 2014 as captain. Nearly 14 years later, the competition against Tkachuk’s Team USA and the rest of the field will not be easy. Hockey Canada’s senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations, Scott Salmond, trusts his leadership as an asset that makes a massive difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salmond’s warning for Team USA and other rivals about Crosby

“We talked yesterday about if there is any advantage anymore for Canadians or for our Canadian team, and there is. There’s one, and it’s Sidney Crosby. When you look at our biggest competition, I don’t think anyone else has that. It can’t be overstated,” Salmond warned, according to NHL.com.

Sidney Crosby of the Team Canada

Advertisement

“We saw it again at the 4 Nations, he has this incredible ability to bring people together. These players look at Sidney Crosby and they want to carry on that legacy that he’s created. You can never underestimate it. What he brings to Hockey Canada, the way he represents Canada is incredible and it’s a huge advantage for us, no question,” Salmond also said.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Penguins’ ownership shift could narrow Sidney Crosby’s Stanley Cup window

Crosby will lead a powerhouse Team Canada roster

Crosby is one of the confirmed stars for the men’s team in 2026, alongside Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, among others. This week, they are participating in Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Selection Orientation Camp.