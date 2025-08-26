The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the brink of a major transition, and it may not be the news Sidney Crosby wanted. With a change in ownership reportedly nearing completion, the franchise seems more focused on long-term rebuilding than chasing an immediate Stanley Cup.

For the 38-year-old captain, stakes are high. Crosby recently signed a two-year, $17.4 million extension, keeping him in black and gold through 2027. While it secures his role as the face of the franchise, it doesn’t guarantee a roster capable of contending for another championship. The Penguins haven’t advanced past the first round since 2018 and have missed the postseason three consecutive seasons.

Elliotte Friedman, on his 32 Thoughts podcast, emphasized the shift in strategy under GM Kyle Dubas: “They’re the only team in the league that is out there saying, ‘This is not our year.’ Everybody else is saying, ‘We want to get better. We want to take a step.’ Pittsburgh is the one team saying, ‘Yeah, that’s not us. It’s rebuild time.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Crosby still compete for a Stanley Cup as the Penguins rebuild?

Even with new investors, reports suggest the Hoffmann Family’s plan mirrors the current trajectory: patient development over immediate success. Crosby remains elite—posting 91 points in 80 games last season—but the team’s structure limits his ability to carry a championship-caliber roster alone.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during a faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Former owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle explored reacquiring the team but withdrew due to price, leaving the Hoffmann family as the frontrunner. Friedman notes that regardless of ownership, the rebuild will continue.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Big trade between Leafs and Penguins wouldn’t be viable with no deal involving Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby’s teammates

For Sidney Crosby, this likely means mentoring younger players and helping shape the next generation of Penguins stars, rather than chasing a fourth Stanley Cup.

Advertisement