Oilers reportedly considered moving veteran defenseman before trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers made several roster moves ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but new reports suggest the team also considered a much bigger change involving one of its longtime defensemen.

Reports that the Oilers explored a potential Darnell Nurse trade before the deadline highlight how the organization is already weighing significant roster decisions, even as Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton could reportedly be affected by a first‑round playoff exit.

Since becoming a full-time player in the 2015–16 season, Nurse has appeared in more than 780 games with the Oilers, recording 88 goals and 233 assists. He is also one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, behind Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Don’t shoot the messenger, but the Edmonton Oilers discussed the possibility of moving Darnell Nurse,” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported.

Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers defends in the second period vs Golden Knights. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Advertisement

Nurse remains key piece of Oilers’ defense

Pagnotta also noted that it is unclear how serious the discussions became, but the situation could be worth monitoring as the offseason approaches. “I can’t pinpoint how deep trade talks actually went, but that’s a name to watch this summer, NMC and all,” Pagnotta added.

Advertisement

see also Mike Sullivan urges NY Rangers to play a brand of hockey they can be proud of

Contract could complicate any potential move

Nurse is currently in the fourth year of an eight-year contract extension he signed with Edmonton in 2021. The deal includes a no-movement clause, meaning he would need to approve any potential trade.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Oilers consider trading Darnell Nurse in the future? Should the Oilers consider trading Darnell Nurse in the future? already voted 0 people

For now, Nurse remains part of an Oilers team that continues to battle in the Pacific Division as the season progresses. However, the report suggests his situation could become a storyline to watch once the offseason begins.

Advertisement