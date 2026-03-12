Maxx Crosby confirms his next team after failed trade between Raiders and Ravens in 2026 NFL free agency

Maxx Crosby confirmed on social media that his intention is to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL season after all the controversy generated by the blockbuster trade that fell apart with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens argued that Crosby failed a physical test, so they decided to back out of the trade that would have given the Raiders two first-round picks. However, according to the star player, that is not the truth about what happened. “Everything happens for a reason. Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see. Im a Raider. I’m back.”

Since last season, the defensive end had expressed his displeasure with the Raiders after they left him out of the final games. The player said that was not the winning culture he expected from a team, hinting that they were tanking to obtain the No. 1 overall pick. That opened the door to a possible trade at the start of free agency, and the Ravens saw him as the missing piece to become Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened with Maxx Crosby and Ravens?

However, even though the trade was reported during the legal period of tampering, free agency had not officially begun yet. That allowed the Ravens, under the argument that Maxx Crosby failed the physical test, to pull out of the deal and recover their first-round picks.

Who did the Ravens sign instead of Maxx Crosby?

Instead, the Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson, giving him a four-year, $112 million contract. That has sparked a lot of speculation about the Ravens’ behavior, as the former Bengals player turned out to be a much cheaper option without having to give up draft capital.

Advertisement

see also Maxx Crosby’s trade to the Ravens puts the Raiders with two first-round picks in 2026 NFL Draft: What are the other teams with multiple first rounders?

What’s next for Maxx Crosby?

Although Maxx Crosby has said he wants to play for the Raiders, there are no guarantees that will be the next chapter in his career. Other teams could still inquire about a trade, but after what happened with the Ravens, the package they offer will most likely be much lower. That could ultimately lead to him staying in Las Vegas.