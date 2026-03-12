NY Mets reportedly face key challenge in meeting Freddy Peralta’s extension terms

The New York Mets have already named Freddy Peralta their Opening Day starter for the upcoming season, highlighting the important role he will play for the team in 2026. However, his long-term future with the organization remains uncertain as extension talks continue.

Peralta is currently under team control only through the end of the season, which means the Mets could soon face a major decision about whether to keep their ace beyond this year.

While both sides have expressed interest in reaching an agreement, reports suggest a deal may be difficult to complete, after Peralta revealed the number of years he wants in a new deal with the NY Mets.

According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Peralta’s contract expectations may be a key obstacle. “Peralta has said he would like to sign for seven or eight years,” Britton wrote.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Mets throws a pitch during a spring training game. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Contract length appears to be the main challenge

Britton noted that such a long-term commitment would be unusual for a starting pitcher, and especially for the Mets under their current leadership. “Most franchises would shy away from that length of commitment, to say nothing of the Mets’ relatively conservative approach to starting pitching under David Stearns,” Britton explained.

Free agency could become the likely path

If Peralta continues to seek a contract of seven or eight years, the report suggests he may ultimately need to wait until free agency to find a team willing to meet those demands.

While players often begin negotiations with higher expectations before finding a compromise, a middle-ground deal could still be challenging. Even a five-year extension would represent a longer commitment than David Stearns has previously made for a starting pitcher.

For now, the Mets must balance their cautious approach to long-term pitching deals with the value Peralta brings as the team’s ace. The outcome of those discussions could shape the organization’s pitching plans well beyond the 2026 season.