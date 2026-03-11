Connor McDavid’s Oilers future could reportedly be affected by a first-round playoff exit

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a difficult stretch in the 2025–26 season, and questions about Connor McDavid’s long-term future with the franchise are beginning to surface. After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, Edmonton is now fighting simply to secure a playoff spot.

With a record of 31–25–8, the Oilers are only a few points away from falling out of a postseason position with less than 20 games remaining. A strong run could still push them back into contention in the Pacific Division, but recent results have raised concerns.

According to Pierre LeBrun, McDavid could soon face an important decision about his future if the team fails to make another deep playoff run. “At a minimum, the feeling is McDavid will give the Oilers one more season next year in this contention window,” LeBrun wrote in his latest column for The Athletic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-round exit could raise bigger questions

LeBrun also suggested that a disappointing playoff result this season could influence how McDavid views the team’s chances of winning a championship. “If the Oilers flame out in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, I can’t discount how No. 97 will feel about that, about the team’s ability to win, and about his place in it,” LeBrun wrote.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Advertisement

The report indicates that the most likely scenario is that McDavid waits until the summer of 2027 to reassess his future, though the outcome of the current season could still shape his thinking moving forward.

Advertisement

see also Auston Matthews addresses Maple Leafs’ hope of rebounding after difficult season

McDavid signed a team-friendly extension that keeps him under contract for two more seasons, and how the Oilers perform during that window could ultimately determine whether the superstar center remains in Edmonton for the long term or considers a move elsewhere.

Advertisement