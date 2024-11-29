When talking about Alex Ovechkin, we’re not just referring to an exceptional player but to a living legend of ice hockey. Since debuting in the NHL with the Washington Capitals in 2005, he has redefined what it means to be a sports superstar.

With 826 goals and counting, this Russian forward is the second-highest scorer in NHL history and is thrillingly chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. But his legacy extends far beyond the numbers.

In 2018, he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup, a milestone that cemented his place in the history of the team and the sport. Since then, he has become a major icon, which has also significantly boosted his earnings.

What is Alex Ovechkin’s net worth?

Alexander Ovechkin, regarded as one of the greatest ice hockey players in history, has achieved unprecedented success both on and off the ice. His net worth is estimated at $80 million as of November 2024.

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates in warm-ups prior to the game The New York Rangers and The Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in 2020. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

This impressive figure reflects a stellar career, significant endorsements, and lucrative contracts. In 2008, he signed a 13-year deal worth $124 million, one of the largest in NHL history at the time.

In 2018, he led the team to their first Stanley Cup, solidifying his legacy as a leader and a decisive player. During those playoffs, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player.

In 2021, he extended his contract with the Washington Capitals for five years, valued at $47.5 million, ensuring an average annual salary of $9.5 million. This contract, still in effect according to Sportskeeda.

Known as “The Great Eight“, Ovechkin is a symbol of excellence in sports and an inspiration for future generations. His influence extends beyond hockey, thanks to his charisma and contributions to the global growth of the sport.

Alex Ovechkin’s earnings with the Washington Capitals

2011-12 | $9 million

2010-11 | $9 million

2009-10 | $9 million

2008-09 | $9 million

2007-08 | $984.2 thousand

2006-07 | $984.2 thousand

2005-06 | $984.2 thousand

Alex Ovechkin’s endorsements

Alex Ovechkin, one of the most prominent names in hockey, has leveraged his superstar status to secure several high-profile endorsement deals. These partnerships contribute significantly to his income.

Capitals left wing Alexander Alex Ovechkin waits for a face-off during the Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game on February 20, 2020. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

It is estimated that he earns around $4 million in addition to his salary from collaborations with major brands such as Gatorade, CCM, Bauer and PepsiCo. He has a long-term global partnership with Nike, promoting their apparel, footwear and high-performance gear.

Alex Ovechkin’s real estate holdings

Alex Ovechkin has made significant real estate investments, reflecting his status as one of the highest-paid athletes. In 2014, he acquired a mansion in McLean, Virginia, for $4.2 million.

This luxurious property spans 11,000 square feet and includes impressive features such as a grand staircase, multiple chandeliers and a basement large enough to house a mini hockey rink.

He also owns a property in Arlington, which he purchased in 2005 for $1.6 million. This Georgian-style home, which covers more than 5,000 square feet, includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen, as Washingtonian reported.

These properties highlight Ovechkin’s taste for luxurious and spacious homes in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, in line with his successful career and high earnings, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth.