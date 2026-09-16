Red Wings’ injury update on Dylan Larkin raises eyebrows ahead of training camp

Just when the Detroit Red Wings expected Dylan Larkin to be active in training camp, the latest injury update arrived to change everything.

Despite all the drama he’s put himself and the Detroit Red Wings through, Dylan Larkin made his intentions clear before the 2026-27 NHL season. He would put on his sweater—which has been stripped of its C—and join his teammates on the ice for training camp. However, that won’t be possible now. At least for some time.

“Shawn Horcoff said Dylan Larkin sustained an upper-body injury training and will not be skating when camp begins,” as reported by Max Bultman of The Athletic.

The update raised eyebrows. While it was believed the Red Wings could’ve upset Larkin by naming Horcoff interim general manager, potentially leading to him holding out from training camp, this was surely a surprising revelation.

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It only adds another layer to what has been the storyline of the summer in the NHL. Come fall, the drama in Detroit remains unresolved, and it has now added insult to injury, or rather, the other way around.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Fans react to Larkin’s injury

It didn’t take a genius to predict the reaction from Red Wings fans to Larkin’s news. Almost instinctively, most pointed at Larkin and called him a liar with practically not-even-thinly-veiled messages.

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“Injured feelings most likely,” “Is there any league discipline for lying about a player injury as a cover up?”, “I guess the ego is part of the upper body,” and “Well, ain’t it convenient…” were some of the replies from fans to the news of Larkin’s setback right before training camp (Sept. 17).

It’s clear the relationship between the former homegrown captain and the fanbase in Motor City is broken and, quite frankly, beyond repair. Both have gone past the point of no return a long time ago. Now, it’s only a matter of time before the divorce is consummated.

How could Larkin even play for the Red Wings?

In the meantime, however, it will all lead to a rowdy, grueling, noisy standoff. It makes one wonder how long Larkin will be able to take such hostility from his own fans, or rather, those who once cheered for him and no longer do, even if he dons a Winged Wheel on his chest. Perhaps it’s Detroit’s strategy to make Larkin grow tired and finally expand his trade list.

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Larkin is under contractual obligations, but how could he even go out on the ice at Little Caesars Arena with the trade request hanging over his head and fans reminding him of it every time he touches the puck?

Larkin could avoid the conflict by virtually hiding in the injured room, but that act would only last so long before it’s exposed. That’s not to say Larkin’s upper-body injury is a ruse or anything of that sort; it’s just that the timing of it certainly makes for some tough questions to be asked. Some of which are better left unanswered, but as the saying goes, more often than not, silence implies consent.