Red Wings report names Moritz Seider as Dylan Larkin’s captain successor

The past few weeks haven’t been easy for Dylan Larkin. Not only could the Detroit Red Wings upset him with the naming of Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager, but he has been stripped of the C on his sweater ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

According to multiple reports across the NHL and close to the Red Wings, it’s only a matter of time before the team announces its captain for the new season. And fans should look no further than defenseman Moritz Seider. It makes too much sense for the former sixth overall pick in 2019 to become the 38th captain in franchise history.

“Seider is going to be the captain, let’s face it,” as reported on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “He’s the guy they are going to put the image and likeness of the Red Wings. That’s what they want everybody to be like. Like when it was [Nicklas] Lidstrom and [Steve] Yzerman back in the day, that’s who they want to be like, is him.”

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Red Wings’ captain history

Whether it’s Seider or someone else on the roster, it would become only the fifth team captain in the past 40 seasons for the Red Wings. Such a fact highlights the golden years Detroit enjoyed under the captaincies of Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidstrom.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin (2021-2026)

Henrik Zetterberg (2012-2018)

Nicklas Lidstrom (2006-2012)

Steve Yzerman (1986-2006)

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Clearly, the Red Wings hope they can return to those glory days, and maybe Seider is the perfect candidate to lead them there. A young star drafted by the organization, his commitment and professionalism may perfectly reflect everything the Wings need to get out of their hole.

Seider’s numbers

Seider is currently an alternate captain with five seasons left on his seven-year, $59.85 million contract in Detroit. He will become a UFA in 2031 at the age of 31. Through his time with the Red Wings, Seider has posted 240 points (39 goals and 201 assists) in 410 games, including a career-high 60-point campaign in 2025-26.

Seider has yet to miss a single game, playing all 82 games in each of his five seasons in the league. Obviously, the long offseasons, a product of the Red Wings’ 10-season playoff drought, helped Seider stay healthy, but he still represents everything Detroit wants out of its leaders.

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Another candidate

Another candidate for the vacant captaincy in Motor City could be Alex DeBrincat, who was born and raised in the state of Michigan and has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the Wings.

However, the pending UFA has yet to put pen to paper on an extension, and Detroit may not want to risk handing the C to a player who may not be in town for the long term. Some might say not naming DeBrincat could lead to a rift between the player and organization, but even “The Cat” may acknowledge that Seider is the right choice.