Red Wings confirm trade with Predators as Dylan Larkin remains in the dark

Despite their last-ditch efforts, reports suggest the Detroit Red Wings can’t sway Dylan Larkin amid the dramatic situation in Motor City. In this context and with the NHL season approaching, however, the Red Wings have made a trade with the Nashville Predators.

“The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward Sutter Muzzatti from the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Red Wings have signed Muzzatti to a two-year, entry-level contract,” the Red Wings announced on their social media.

NCAA prospect Muzzanti, who scored 32 points (13 G, 19 A) in 39 games for Notre Dame last season, is definitely not on Larkin‘s level. But the fact that Detroit completed a trade before the 2026-27 NHL season and prior to hiring a new general manager and president of hockey operations may leave the Red Wings’ captain confused about his future.

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Although it’s a somewhat minor trade, the fact that the Red Wings even made one is interesting on its own. Amid the drama surrounding Larkin and his trade request, it was reported that assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff, who is operating as interim GM and handling daily tasks, wasn’t granted permission to discuss trades.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Red Wings can make trades, just not Larkin’s

Now, it becomes clear that Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch and company meant he couldn’t complete Larkin’s trade—or that of any staple NHL-rostered player, for that matter. Horcoff has been given the green light to pursue moves like the one to acquire the 23-year-old center from Nashville’s pipeline. Still, it begs the question: Is Larkin closer to being traded now that Detroit’s front office has come to life in the dog days of summer? Or is he in the same spot he was in before the latest trade in the league?

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The answer is unclear, and not even the Red Wings may have an answer. Still, recent progress could also hint that a decision on Larkin is closer to being made. Whether that means trading him or figuring out a way to retain the captain, that’s a true mystery. Most likely, nothing will happen until Ilitch and the Red Wings—and the outside search firm—land on their ideal candidate. In that regard, progress has reportedly been made.

“Multiple sources confirm that the Detroit Red Wings’ general manager/president of hockey operations process is indeed already underway, with interviews having already taken place and continuing today,” as reported by Ryan Hana from Winged Wheel Podcast.

Buzz around Detroit’s new GM

It’s unclear exactly who has been, is being, or will be interviewed for the vacancy in Detroit’s front office. The carousel is running wild with names. What’s important, though, is what happens once a hiring is made: What will Larkin make of it, and is there a scenario in which he walks back his trade request? It’s unlikely, but the Red Wings will give it a try.

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The latest trade for Muzzanti indeed proves there is someone sitting in the vacant chair left by Steve Yzerman’s sudden departure. However, the interim GM has no access to the red button that would send Larkin to one of his preferred destinations. There’s reason to believe only Ilitch has access to it—and has it under lock and key, out of reach.

For the time being, Larkin won’t be traded. But the building in Motor City has come to life, the phone lines are clearly working, the meeting room is loud, and something might be brewing. Under wraps for now, but soon, it could all change.