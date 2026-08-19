Sidney Crosby reportedly made final decision between Penguins and retirement

Sidney Crosby isn't ready to retire, and his next move could be another short-term contract with the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be much clearer, and the franchise legend could be heading toward another contract extension very soon.

Crosby has confirmed that he does not plan to retire, removing one of the biggest questions surrounding his future. The next step now appears to be negotiating a new deal with Pittsburgh, which could become the final contract of his legendary career.

The Penguins entered the 2025-26 season looking like a team potentially headed toward a rebuilding phase, but their surprising campaign changed the conversation. With Crosby still performing at an elite level and Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Ville Koivunen also part of the picture, Pittsburgh could have enough pieces to remain competitive during the final years of their iconic core.

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Will Sidney Crosby retire?

No. The expectation is that Sidney Crosby could sign a new contract with Pittsburgh Penguins before the middle of September. NHL insider Josh Yohe believes the timing could follow the same pattern as Crosby’s previous extension negotiations.

“The smart money would be on Crosby signing a new deal sometime between now and the middle of September. That’s how it went before; that’s the timeline Crosby is comfortable with, and a new contract seems inevitable.”

How many years could Sidney Crosby’s new contract be?

The biggest question may not be whether Sidney Crosby will sign, but how long the new deal will be. Yohe believes the most likely outcome is a short-term contract: “How many years will it be? Likely one or two.”

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It would also allow the Penguins to continue evaluating their competitive window. The organization may have looked destined for a rebuild, but the 2025-26 season showed that Crosby and the veteran core can still compete at a high level.

Could the Penguins remain Stanley Cup contenders with Sidney Crosby?

The Penguins’ situation is one of the most fascinating stories in the NHL. They have been transitioning toward the future while still relying heavily on the players who defined the franchise’s golden era.

Crosby remains the centerpiece, while Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson could also have important roles as the Penguins attempt to maximize the final years of their veteran core. At the same time, Ville Koivunen represents the type of younger player who could become increasingly important as the Penguins eventually moves beyond their longtime stars.

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A new Crosby contract would therefore be about more than keeping a franchise icon. It would signal that the Penguins still believe they have a chance to compete rather than simply preparing for the next era.

For Crosby, meanwhile, another deal in Pittsburgh would give him the opportunity to continue chasing another Stanley Cup with the only NHL organization he has ever known. The next few weeks could determine what becomes the final chapter of one of the greatest careers in Penguins history.