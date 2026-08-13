Red Wings reportedly won’t hold a grudge against Dylan Larkin as trade options run short

Should Dylan Larkin return to the Detroit Red Wings while he awaits a resolution about his future, the locker room may not make him feel unwelcome.

The Detroit Red Wings are running out of options with Dylan Larkin, and losing interest from two teams after the captain’s trade request certainly doesn’t help. As the countdown to the 2026-27 NHL season continues, a report hints Larkin is set to be with the team at training camp, and that the locker room will welcome him.

“I would think [Larkin] will be accepted in the locker room,” Red Wings beat writer Ted Kulfan said on 97:1 The Ticket. “That won’t be an issue, things get worked out between those guys.“

While they may not all agree with Larkin’s decision to request a trade, NHL players can see where the center is coming from, and the Red Wings’ locker room is no different. Thus, Larkin may not be walking into the wolf’s mouth if he returns to Detroit, at least for training camp. How the loyal fanbase in Motor City would react, however, is another question.

Advertisement

Larkin trending to stay in Detroit for a while

“As we get closer and closer to training camp, I can definitely see Larkin at least reporting to camp and starting the season with the Wings,” Kulfan stated during his appearance on the radio show.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

That would definitely be a risky strategy, though. Fans would most likely jeer Larkin every time he touches the puck if he starts the 2026-27 NHL campaign with the Red Wings after asking for a trade and triggering a costly domino effect in the process.

Advertisement

However, Detroit may have no choice but to go down that route. The Minnesota Wild need outside help to trade for Larkin, and no interested team is willing to meet the Red Wings’ demands, leaving Detroit facing a major problem in trade talks because of its high asking price.

Can Detroit and Larkin figure things out?

The simplest solution seems to be to try and figure things out. That will come at a cost, but if booing is the price to pay, then Larkin and the Red Wings will have to foot that bill. It might not last long.

If Larkin redeems himself and the team gets off to a hot start, all may be forgotten, and the captain might even change his mind about his plans for the future. Unlikely? Perhaps, but it still seems like the best shot both parties have at the moment.

Advertisement

Things can change when the puck drops, but until then, Larkin and Detroit will have to go through with the plan.