Dylan Larkin’s EA NHL 27 rating drops, falling behind top 50 amid Red Wings trade drama

Dylan Larkin's rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 27 puts the Detroit Red Wings' center outside the top 50 players in the video game.

As Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings figure things out ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, the ratings have been revealed for the upcoming EA Sports NHL 27 video game. On that regard, Larkin’s rating has dropped, and the center is well behind the top 50 players.

As confirmed by EA Sports’ NHL 27 ratings reveal, Larkin is coming into the season with an 89 overall rating. Though not too shabby, it leaves him outside the top 50. Instead, Larkin is the 62nd-highest-rated player in the NHL.

Red Wings teammate Alex DeBrincat is the next skater in the ratings rankings, with an identical 89 overall. However, Larkin and DeBrincat aren’t the highest ranked players in Detroit. That honor belongs to Lucas Raymond, even though he has the same overall. For Larkin, his rating represents a downgrade after he finished NHL 26 with a 90 overall.

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However, Larkin had also entered that game with an 89 overall, which was increased during a midseason update. Coming off the dramatic offseason, which has yet to be resolved, Larkin’s rating dropped by one point, returning to the same mark he had a year ago.

The top of the forward rankings is set in #NHL27 🔥



99 OVR Connor McDavid leads the Centers.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Right Wings at 97.

Kirill Kaprizov on top the Left Wings at 94.



NHL 27 Ratings Hub: https://t.co/DEa60O3Q2G pic.twitter.com/QqB5sPI6wg — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 18, 2026

Larkin is outside top 10 among centers

Perhaps more painful than falling outside the top 50 among all players in the game is the fact that Larkin doesn’t rank among the top 10 centers in the NHL. In fact, he isn’t even in the top 15.

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For the Red Wings, it might hurt their odds of coming away with the desired return package in a Larkin trade even more. With his 89 overall, Larkin ranks No. 18 among centers, though he is tied with Tage Thompson, Nick Schmaltz, and Evgeni Malkin.

Among Team USA’s centers, Jack Eichel and Jack Hughes lead the way with a 94 overall, ranking seventh and eighth among centers, respectively. Auston Matthews fell outside the top 10, ranking 11th with a 92 overall.

Larkin could be traded before video game launches

EA Sports NHL 27 comes out worldwide on Sept. 11. Larkin’s rating will be an 89 overall, with a chance of going up or down throughout the season. However, the real question is whether he will still be with the Red Wings by the time the video game comes out on next-gen consoles, or if he will be playing for a different NHL organization.