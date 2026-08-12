Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin reportedly loses interest from two teams after trade request

Dylan Larkin's shortlist of teams may have shrunk even further as the Detroit Red Wings learn that two organizations have no interest in their captain.

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have a way out of trading Dylan Larkin ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. It would take an effort from both sides to repair a mutually broken relationship, but it’s an option they may have to explore regardless, especially as the market for Larkin reportedly lost two potential buyers.

When Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit after the 2025-26 NHL campaign, he handed Steve Yzerman and the front office a three-team trade list, with reports suggesting a fourth candidate may have been added in the Dallas Stars. However, since then, Yzerman is no longer the Red Wings‘ general manager, and two teams have apparently taken themselves out of the sweepstakes.

According to a report from Michael Russo of The Athletic during an appearance on The Sheet with Jeff Marek podcast, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights have no interest in Larkin. That would mean two of the three—or perhaps four—teams Larkin is willing to waive his NMC for aren’t asking him to do so.

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Where Panthers, Golden Knights, and Wild stand

The Cats won two Stanley Cups in the last three seasons and made it to three of the last four Stanley Cup Finals. Moreover, the Panthers have their core locked up for the long term, and adding another top-six center in Larkin would be a luxury rather than a necessity.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

As for the Golden Knights, they have made it to two of the past four Stanley Cup Finals and won it once. They have more than enough talent to be confident in what they currently put on the ice and may not want to go through the trouble of negotiating with Detroit and its steep asking price.

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Minnesota, on the other hand, may have no choice but to go all in on Larkin. Lacking a true top center all these years, the Wild can’t let this chance go to waste, especially when a great candidate actively wants to join them. Whether the Wild could put together an appealing offer is another question.

The Wild are still lurking around Larkin

Larkin’s original three-team trade list included the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild. Months after asking Detroit to trade him before the new NHL season, only the latter are showing interest.

However, Minnesota understands nothing can happen until Detroit finds its new general manager. Reports suggest the Red Wings are ready to hire their new GM, but until that actually happens, no one will pick up the phone on the Wild’s calls.

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“The Wild still have interest,” Russo, who covers the Wild, reported. “So, [the Wild] have got to see who the [Red Wings’] GM is, and then if the Wild can make some sort of trade.”

Quinn Hughes is Wild’s secret agent

Having close ties with Larkin, Quinn Hughes spends much of his summer skating and practicing with the Michigan native in Ann Arbor, where the U.S. National Team Development Program has its headquarters.

Both Hughes and Larkin are products of the program and became even closer friends while playing for Team USA at the Olympics. (Hughes missed the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 due to injury.)

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“The Wild are still really holding out hope for Larkin,” Russo stated. “Obviously, [Hughes] has a lot of inside information because he skates with Larkin on a daily basis in Ann Arbor. He knows Larkin’s preference would be to go to Minnesota, Vegas or Florida. But Florida and Vegas right now don’t have interest in him.”

Hughes and Larkin could help each other

Maybe Hughes can help Larkin find his way to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Doing so would benefit the defenseman as well. Hughes has yet to sign an extension with the Wild, and there’s reason to believe he won’t put pen to paper unless he’s certain Minnesota is a contender for years to come.

The franchise finally landing a first-line center would go a long way. In more ways than one, Larkin and Hughes could help each other out, with the Wild being the biggest beneficiary.