Jayden Daniels breaks silence, confirms ‘issues’ with LSU after jersey controversy

Jayden Daniels didn’t beat around the bush and sent a straightforward message after news broke of his camp sending a cease-and-desist letter to the LSU Tigers. All signs indicated Daniels felt disrespected by LSU, and he’s subtly confirmed that with a sincere statement.

“I have been locked in on training camp and that’s been my number one focus. I have a lot of gratitude for my time at LSU and I’m proud of what my teammates and I accomplished there. Obviously there are issues to be worked out between my team and LSU and my hope is that it will get done privately,” Daniels wrote on a post on his Instagram stories. “My sole personal focus is on Commanders’ football. I realize the business of football is unique and I trust this can all be resolved.”

Unfortunately for Daniels, reports of his team’s cease-and-desist letter to his alma mater went viral and put him in a bad light in the eyes of NFL and college football fans. Moreover, it will be something many will keep an eye on, meaning Daniels may not be able to simply sweep it under the rug.

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The root of the rift

Daniels’ legal demand to his former school indicates LSU can no longer use the quarterback’s name, image, and likeness (NIL). Once again, NIL is in the eye of the storm in college football.

Jayden Daniels at LSU.

However, that’s not exactly where the drama stemmed from. Instead, Daniels didn’t appreciate that the Tigers handed DJ Pickett, a sophomore cornerback, the No. 5 jersey, which Daniels wore when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, becoming the third Heisman winner in school history (Billy Cannon in 1959 and Joe Burrow in 2019).

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No player has worn Burrow’s No. 9 since the historic 2019 college football season, and there’s an argument to be made that Daniels’ number deserved the same honor.

More drama in Baton Rouge

With this latest chapter, yet another dramatic layer is added to Lane Kiffin’s tenure in Baton Rouge, albeit he has yet to make his debut. Kiffin and LSU already have enough on their plate as they pay close attention to Sam Leavitt’s injury updates going into the new season, and a rift with a school legend is far from ideal. Perhaps unknowingly, Kiffin and the school brought an even bigger problem onto themselves.

It remains to be seen whether LSU will strip Pickett of the No. 5 jersey or if the school will double down on its decision, even if it costs them a relationship with an elite alumnus—and potentially leads to more legal troubles. Daniels hopes things can be worked out behind closed doors, but it feels unlikely considering the college and personal brands involved.