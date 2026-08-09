Red Wings reportedly face major problem in Dylan Larkin trade talks because of high asking price

The Red Wings have multiple teams interested in Dylan Larkin, but a major obstacle is emerging in trade talks.

The Detroit Red Wings may have a serious problem on their hands as they continue to navigate Dylan Larkin’s trade request. While multiple Stanley Cup contenders have reportedly shown interest in the captain, finding a trade that satisfies Detroit’s demands could be extremely difficult.

The Red Wings are not simply looking for draft picks or prospects. They want NHL-ready talent that can help them remain competitive, and their biggest priority appears to be finding another first-line center to replace what Larkin would leave behind.

That demand could be creating a major roadblock. According to Helene St. James, the teams Larkin has identified as potential destinations are reluctant to surrender the type of player Detroit will want in return.

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Why can’t the Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin?

St. James explained the central issue surrounding the negotiations. “The gist of the problem with trading Dylan Larkin is that the Red Wings need a first-line center in return, and Larkin’s selected teams aren’t willing to part with their own players who fit that bill.”

That could explain why Larkin remains in Detroit despite significant interest from other teams. The Panthers, Wild, Golden Knights and Stars have all been mentioned as potential suitors, but none of those teams would want to weaken their own roster by giving up an established first-line center.

For Detroit, however, simply receiving prospects or future draft capital may not be enough. The Red Wings have young stars such as Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider and have reportedly been reluctant to send a signal that the franchise is entering a full rebuild.

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Four teams interested, but trade remains complicated

The situation creates an unusual stalemate. The Red Wings have a player that several contenders want, but those same teams may not have the exact asset desired by Detroit.

Larkin’s selected destinations also have their own championship ambitions. The Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars would all be reluctant to surrender a proven top-line center because doing so could weaken their chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

That leaves Detroit with a difficult decision. The Red Wings could lower their asking price and accept a package built around prospects and draft picks, or they could continue waiting for a team to eventually make an offer that includes an NHL-ready center.

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The arrival of a new general manager could ultimately determine which path Detroit chooses. Until the Red Wings complete their front-office search, Larkin’s trade request remains stuck in a complicated stalemate.