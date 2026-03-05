Sergei Bobrovsky’s contract: The goalie’s future and deal with the Florida Panthers

The arrival of Sergei Bobrovsky in South Florida once reshaped expectations for the Florida Panthers. Signed in 2019 to a massive long-term deal, the veteran goalie quickly became one of the most talked-about contracts in the NHL.

Years later, that agreement still carries weight. With a cap hit of $10 million per season and its final stretch approaching, his deal continues to influence conversations around roster planning and the team’s long-term direction.

As the contract edges closer to its end, the focus quietly shifts beyond the numbers. Performance, timing and the Panthers’ evolving plans now sit alongside the financial details, shaping the broader story of what this deal has meant.

Will Sergei Bobrovsky be traded by the Panthers?

Trade rumors involving Sergei Bobrovsky intensified during the 2026 season as the Florida Panthers slipped out of the playoff race and approached the NHL trade deadline with a different strategy than in previous years.

After several deep postseason runs, the franchise reportedly shifted into “seller mode”, prompting the front office to listen to offers for some pending unrestricted free agents, including the veteran goaltender.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers in 2026 (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

League insiders such as Pierre LeBrun reported that Florida was willing to explore the market for Bobrovsky, particularly because his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season. With no confirmed extension in place, the possibility of moving the two-time Vezina Trophy winner before free agency began to circulate across the league.

Still, a trade would not be straightforward. He holds a modified no-trade clause that allows him to block deals to 16 teams, meaning any move would require cooperation from the player as well as a team willing to absorb his remaining salary.

What is Sergei Bobrovsky’s salary with the Panthers?

Sergei Bobrovsky’s current contract with the Florida Panthers is valued at $70 million over seven years, with an average annual value of $10 million against the NHL salary cap. When the deal was signed in 2019 free agency, it immediately placed him among the league’s highest-paid goaltenders.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers in 2026 (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Although the cap hit remains fixed at $10 million each season, the actual cash salary varies from year to year. For the 2025-26 season, he is scheduled to earn a $5 million base salary along with a $1 million signing bonus, totaling $6 million in real earnings.

That difference between cap hit and annual salary reflects how many NHL contracts are structured. While teams manage their payroll around the fixed cap number, the real payment to the player can fluctuate across the life of the deal depending on bonuses and salary distribution.

How many years has Sergei Bobrovsky played for the Panthers?

Sergei Bobrovsky joined the Panthers during the 2019 offseason after hitting free agency, marking one of the most notable signings in the franchise’s history. At the time, Florida was looking to stabilize its goaltending position and brought in the two-time Vezina Trophy winner on a long-term contract.

Since arriving in South Florida, he has served as the team’s primary goaltender and a central figure in the roster’s competitive window. His contract was designed to cover seven seasons, linking his tenure directly to that long-term commitment.

If the contract runs its full length, he will have spent seven seasons with the Panthers by the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the final year of the agreement before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

