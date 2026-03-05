NY Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez breaks silence on trade from Red Sox after dominant outing

The New York Yankees have seen several young pitchers rise through their system in recent seasons, and one of the most intriguing names to watch is Elmer Rodriguez. The right-hander has continued to build momentum since arriving in the organization following a trade with the Boston Red Sox in late 2024.

Rodriguez’s breakout campaign last season explains the growing excitement around him. Across 27 appearances and 150 innings, he posted a 2.58 ERA with 176 strikeouts, numbers that helped solidify his reputation as one of the most promising young arms in the Yankees’ system.

Rodriguez recently found himself facing his former club in a unique setting. Pitching for Team Puerto Rico in a World Baseball Classic exhibition, the 21-year-old delivered an impressive outing, throwing three scoreless innings in a 5–3 win over Boston at JetBlue Park.

After the performance, Rodriguez reflected on the trade that sent him to New York more than a year ago. “I was shocked when it happened but at the same time it’s a business, it’s part of it,” Rodriguez said, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. “So you move on and I was excited to go to the Yankees and I was excited to be there.”

Elmer Rodríguez #76 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Yankees-Red Sox trade continues to draw attention

The December 2024 deal saw the Yankees acquire Rodriguez in exchange for catcher Carlos Narvaez in a one-for-one swap with the Red Sox. At the time, it appeared to be a relatively balanced move, but Rodriguez’s rapid development has since added extra intrigue to the trade.

Strong performance reinforces Rodriguez’s growing reputation

Rodriguez’s outing against Boston only strengthened his rising profile. In three innings, he limited the Red Sox to just one hit while recording two strikeouts, showing the type of command and poise that has helped elevate his prospect status.

Do you think Elmer Rodriguez could debut with the Yankees in 2026?

“Yeah it would have been fun,” Rodriguez admitted when asked about potentially facing Narvaez. “You don’t see that often… it will probably be my first time facing him, but we’ll probably face each other in the long end.”

