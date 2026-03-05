Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants, Chiefs may have reason for concern with Jeremiyah Love already visiting Titans

Jeremiyah Love might have made up his mind as he visited the Tennessee Titans. However, will the New York Giants or Kansas City Chiefs panic because of this?

By Bruno Milano

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesJeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah Love is a household name already and teams really want him. In fact, the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs might enter in somewhat of a panic mode because of the prospect’s visit to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans hold the fourth overall pick, which means they could just draft him one spot before the Giants, and five before the Chiefs. This might make both the Giants and Chiefs panic and try to trade up, depending on how much they want to land Love.

If the Titans end up drafting him, Love would become the first running back since Saquon Barkley in 2019 to be a top five pick. Right now, the Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears under contract, which would mean someone has to leave if they draft Love, because that’s too much talent at a price not necessary for the RB position.

The Chiefs do need a star RB

While the Titans have Pollard and Spears, Love is better, but it’s not like they need him. Although the new coaching regime might change some things, it’s not the end of the world if they go on another direction. However, that’s not the case for the Chiefs.

Tweet placeholder
Isiah Pacheco is pretty much gone from the Chiefs. Kareem Hunt is headed to free agency. This leaves Kansas City with Brashard Smith. The need for a star running back is big for the Chiefs. If there is a team that could panic, it’s them.

Andy Reid loses Super Bowl champion with Chiefs ahead of 2026 NFL season

see also

Andy Reid loses Super Bowl champion with Chiefs ahead of 2026 NFL season

The Giants should stay put

The Giants on the other side, shouldn’t do a thing to pursue Love. If he lands to them, fair enough. If not, no problem. Cam Skattebo will be back and he was a force to be reckoned with. Yes, his injury might concern the Giants, but if Skattebo doesn’t come back to full force at first, they still have reliable Tyrone Tracy and they could establish a committee.

Bruno Milano
