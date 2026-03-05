NY Rangers confirm key move amid Vincent Trocheck trade rumors and offers before NHL deadline

Interest in Vincent Trocheck has grown significantly as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with the New York Rangers receiving calls from several teams across the league. Reports indicate that the Minnesota Wild have already submitted a formal offer, while other franchises such as the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Despite the growing market, the Rangers do not appear to be under immediate pressure to complete a deal. General manager Chris Drury still has Trocheck under contract, which gives New York leverage in negotiations and the option to wait for a stronger offer.

Another important factor is Trocheck’s decision about his personal preferences. The forward reportedly has a 12-team no-trade list that includes several West Coast teams for family reasons, and he has also indicated a preference to join a Stanley Cup contender if a deal were to happen.

A sight of relief for NY Rangers amid Vincent Trocheck’s rumors

The New York Rangers received a positive development ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the team continues navigating a difficult stretch of the season. While much of the focus around the organization has recently centered on roster uncertainty and trade discussions, the return of a key depth player could provide a timely boost to the lineup.

According to a report from Mollie Walker, there is encouraging news on the injury front. “New York Rangers Adam Edström has been activated off IR, per NHL media site. A good indication that he will return to the lineup tonight vs. Maple Leafs.”

The Rangers are practically out of the playoff race, but amid the noise created by the possible Trocheck trade, they need to respond to their fans on the ice. This could help.

