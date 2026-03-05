Trending topics:
Canadiens could help NY Rangers avoid trading Vincent Trocheck to a longtime rival, but there’s a catch

The Montreal Canadiens could help the New York Rangers avoid making a tough decision as the Vincent Trocheck trade rumors grow wild in the NHL.

By Federico O'donnell

Vincent Trocheck during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium

Vincent Trocheck is the primary name to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The New York Rangers are aware that they hold the league’s most significant trade chip; however, the Blueshirts are not exactly crazy about the teams emerging as frontrunners for their veteran center. That is where the Montreal Canadiens enter the picture, a move that could change everything, albeit at a cost for both parties.

The Canadiens could be finishing touches away from being the main threat to the Stanley Cup in the Eastern Conference. Going into the trade deadline, every NHL organization in the playoff race likes to believe that, but the Habs truly have a solid argument.

As a result, it’s no surprise the Canadiens are reportedly eyeing a trade for a two-time champion. It is also not absurd to learn they could be in the mix for Trocheck, too.

“I think the Canadiens have checked in with the Rangers on Vincent Trocheck although that could be too big a haul,” insider Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Melnick in the Afternoon show.

Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Canadiens could lend a helping hand to Rangers

Not only could Montreal present an appealing offer, but it would provide Chris Drury—and a front office currently in the fanbase’s crosshairs—an easy escape from a mounting dilemma. While reports indicate the Rangers could find a trade partner in Sidney Crosby’s Penguins or the Carolina Hurricanes, New York would significantly prefer to send Trocheck out of the Metropolitan Division.

A trade out of the East entirely would be the dream, but that is complicated by the fact Trocheck holds a 12-team no trade list. As Trocheck confirmed his preferred destination, it’s clear the West is off limits.

Rangers’ front office is hanging on by a thread

If the Hurricanes or Penguins were to capture another championship with Trocheck before the Rangers could add to their Stanley Cup conquests, it could effectively end the tenure of Drury and company.

Despite the multi-year extension Drury signed in April 2025, New York could take back with one hand what it gave with the other. A quick look at NHL history shows that job security can be erased in an instant; the Rangers are not exempt from such urgent, reactionary decisions.

