UEFA reportedly makes a decision on 2026 Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain

The 2026 Finalissima, which would feature the first-ever meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, has come under threat due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Originally scheduled for March 27 in Qatar, the match’s status has become uncertain, prompting UEFA to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

Throughout the week, international reports suggested that organizers were weighing the possibility of moving the venue while attempting to keep the original date. Potential alternative hosts reportedly included Miami, New York, London, Rome, Milan, Paris, Lisbon, and Madrid for the high-profile clash between Argentina and Spain.

In response, UEFA released a statement early Thursday morning, noting that a definitive resolution may not be reached until next week. The governing body indicated their preference for the situation in Doha and the surrounding region to stabilize, allowing the teams to proceed with the original plan at the Lusail Stadium.

“Discussions are ongoing with the local organizers, who have made a tremendous effort to ensure the match is a success. A final decision is expected by the end of next week. At this stage, no alternative venue is being considered,” UEFA stated in a communication sent to Reuters.

Argentina celebrate the 2022 Finalissima win vs Italy. (Getty Images)

With this announcement, UEFA signaled that the current priority remains keeping the match at its original venue and date, though the possibility of a different stadium or a rescheduled kickoff has not been entirely ruled out.

Argentina and Spain committed to 2026 Finalissima

While the 2026 Finalissima has yet to be 100% confirmed due to regional instability, both Argentina and Spain remain firmly committed to playing the match. For both nations, the showdown—along with subsequent friendlies against Qatar and Egypt—represents a vital final dress rehearsal ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recently underscored this commitment, requesting that officials secure an alternative venue if the match cannot safely proceed in Qatar. His comments make it clear that Spain are determined to face the world champions regardless of where the pitch is located.

Originally scheduled for March 27, the Finalissima was unveiled as the crown jewel of the “Qatar Football Festival 2026” by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC). The festival is designed as a six-match elite international showcase, with the Argentina vs Spain clash serving as the main attraction.

Under the current festival schedule, Argentina are slated to face Qatar on Tuesday, March 31, while Spain take on Egypt on Monday, March 30. The event also features three additional matchups: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt and Qatar vs. Serbia on Thursday, March 26, followed by Serbia vs. Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 30.

As a result, UEFA are opting to wait for conditions in Qatar to stabilize. Finding a new host city capable of accommodating the entire slate of festival matches—rather than just a single fixture—presents a significantly greater logistical challenge for organizers than securing a venue for the Finalissima alone.