Bears trade DJ Moore to Bills: WR depth charts updated in Chicago and Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills finally got their star wide receiver. They are getting DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Now that the move is done, how are both teams’ wideout depth charts looking?

For the Bills, DJ Moore will undoubtedly be the WR1. Following him, slot receiver Khalil Shakir will continue to be a solid option. Then, thrid-year WR Keon Coleman is poised to bring a physical presence to the WR room and finally exploit his potential. Other WRs on the roster are Curtis Samuel, Joshua Palmer, and Tyrell Shavers.

As for the Bears, they will trust Rome Odunze to be the certified WR1 of the team. They also have speedy Luther Burden III on the roster. Jahdae Walker, and Devin Duvernay round up the WR corp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DJ Moore will reunite with Joe Brady

DJ Moore knows the Bills head coach very well. Moore and Joe Brady had a time together when both were on the Carolina Panthers. Brady was the offensive coordinator, and Moore had 1,193 receiving yards and a career-high 18.1 yards per catch. This happened during the 2020 season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Moore has surpassed the 1,000-yard treshold in four of his eight years in the NFL. However, he is coming from his worst year of production with only 683 yards and six touchdowns. The hope is Brady and Josh Allen can now recover Moore’s best version for the Bills.

Advertisement

see also How much cap space do the Buffalo Bills have? Key figures for the offseason

The Bears are now in need of another wideout

The fact that Moore is gone also affected another star WR. However, it’s the Bears the ones that are now on the market. Odunze has 1,395 yards in two years in the NFL. Trusting him to all of a sudden become a top-tier WR is a heavy task.

Advertisement

The Bears have the 25th overall pick. Whether they have someone scouted to pick them there or they’re going for any of the other big names in free agency remains to be seen. The fact is the Bears need one more elite wideout to help Caleb Williams.