Connor Bedard could lose another veteran Blackhawks teammate after cryptic confession ahead of NHL trade deadline

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are bracing for a rocky finish to the 2025-26 NHL trade deadline. With the team set to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs and continue its rebuild, it was safe to assume the Blackhawks would be sellers. The two trades already completed with the Edmonton Oilers have confirmed this, and more moves could be on the way before Friday’s 3:00 PM ET cutoff.

Needless to say, Bedard has proven he can rise to the occasion and lead the Blackhawks. Chicago showed its confidence and trust in Bedard, who secured a key promotion after the Winter Olympics snub.

However, Bedard and company may now be in for a rude awakening, as reports hint that captain Nick Foligno could be on his way out. Far from putting the matter to rest, Foligno’s cryptic response only raised suspicion that an offer may already be on the table.

“It’s been an absolute honor to be the captain here, so I’m still fully committed to that until told otherwise,” Foligno stated, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But there’s a competitor inside you, too, that wants to be playing meaningful games.”

Connor Bedard at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Bedard and Blackhawks could become captain-less

Based on Foligno’s confession, it’s clear the thought of moving out of Chicago has crossed his mind. Moreover, his words indicate he is aware of the noise around his name and it raises alarms for a potential trade that would leave the Blackhawks without their captain and most experienced player.

Chicago has already traded alternate captain Jason Dickinson to the Oilers, meaning if Foligno is out, as well, then Bedard will be the only player wearing a letter on his jersey’s front. Last-minute announcements could be made to hand other players an “A” but none will have as loud a voice as the 20-year-old generational talent has.

A Foligno trade would only state the obvious: GM Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks are looking ahead. Chicago is bracing the future and their youngster-studded lineup only proves that. If Foligno packs his bags, Matt Grzelcyk (born on Jan. 5, 1994) will become the oldest player on the team.