After the Arizona Cardinals informed Kyler Murray he would be released, the quarterback was linked to several teams. However, not many expected him to receive an open invitation to join an MLB club.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Cardinals will release Kyler Murray at the start of the league’s new year. He is expected to draw plenty of interest as a free agent, yet the proposal he has now received from Major League Baseball has surprised many.

Just two days after the news of his release, Kyler Murray received an open invitation to join the Oakland Athletics. General manager David Forst has let him know there would be a spot on their roster if he is willing to give baseball another try.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” GM David Forst told MLB.com. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Is it possible for Kyler Murray to leave the NFL and go to MLB?

Kyler Murray entered the NFL in 2019 as the first overall pick in the draft. He had an outstanding college season that led him to win the Heisman Trophy, which is why he was widely projected to become a top quarterback at the professional level.

However, one year earlier, he nearly chose baseball over football. In 2018, Murray was the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft and signed a contract with the Athletics. He was originally set to pursue a baseball career, but he ultimately returned to football and made history by winning the Heisman Trophy.

Even though the Athletics would likely welcome him back, it is highly unlikely he would make that move. At 28 years old, Murray is still regarded as a solid quarterback and is expected to receive multiple offers from NFL teams. Switching sports at this stage of his career would be extremely challenging.

Murray has already been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, who reportedly want J.J. McCarthy to face strong competition for the starting quarterback job. However, if Murray fails to land a solid deal in the NFL, could a move to the Athletics become a realistic option?