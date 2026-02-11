Why were NHL players banned from the Winter Olympics? The story behind hockey’s absence

For years, Olympic ice hockey was the rare stage where the NHL’s brightest stars traded league rivalries for national colors, turning the Winter Games into a global summit of the sport’s elite. Then, almost suddenly, their presence disappeared.

What followed was not a single dramatic split but a quiet buildup of tensions, negotiations and unresolved questions that reshaped the bond between the world’s top league and the Olympic movement.

By the time the calendar turned toward the next Olympic cycle, the story had shifted once more. A long-awaited reunion began to take shape, hinting that hockey’s grandest international stage was ready to welcome its stars again.

Why did NHL players stop competing in the Olympics?

The hiatus of NHL players from the Olympic ice began after the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, when the league and its players’ union couldn’t agree with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on the terms of participation.

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Johansson during the Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal match at 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics (Source: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

At the heart of the dispute were questions about who would cover travel costs, insurance and the disruption of pausing a demanding NHL season — issues that grew more complicated as the league’s regular schedule expanded and financial concerns took priority.

As a result, NHL stars were absent from the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Games, leaving national teams to compete without the sport’s most recognizable professionals.

The situation was further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced disruptions and made coordination between the league’s season and Olympic timing even more challenging.

Behind the scenes, however, conversations never fully stopped. Negotiations between the NHL, NHL Players’ Association, the IIHF and the IOC continued for years, fueled by a shared desire among players to return to the world’s biggest sporting stage.

That long-awaited breakthrough came with a landmark agreement finalized in 2025, paving the way for the return of NHL players to the Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina 2026 and beyond — ending a 12-year absence and reigniting the sport’s best-on-best tradition.