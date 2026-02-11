What NHL players are playing in the Winter Olympics 2026?

For the first time since 2014, the Winter Olympics’ ice hockey tournament carries a pulse it hasn’t felt in years: NHL skates are back on the Olympic sheet, weaving familiar faces into the fabric of national competition once more.
Teams across Europe and North America have loaded their rosters with NHL talent, creating a blend of seasoned veterans and rising stars ready to swap club colors for country jerseys in Milano-Cortina.
From powerhouse Canada to emerging contenders like Germany and Slovakia, elite league experience is sprinkled throughout the groups. While the full lists extend beyond the biggest names, the lineups read like a Who’s Who of hockey royalty and breakout contributors.
NHL players in the 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL talent will once again headline the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics, marking the league’s long-awaited Olympic return. Powerhouses such as Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland arrive loaded with elite stars who define today’s professional game.
Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty at the 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Canada’s roster alone features marquee names including Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar, while the US counters with Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck.
Across the rest of the field, NHL representation stretches from Leon Draisaitl powering Germany to Nico Hischier and Timo Meier anchoring Switzerland, along with key contributors from Czechia, Slovakia, Latvia and Denmark.
Together, the league’s presence reshapes the Olympic tournament into a true showcase of the sport’s highest level. Check out all the NHL players featured on each roster:
Canada roster
- Connor McDavid — Edmonton Oilers
- Sidney Crosby — Pittsburgh Penguins
- Nathan MacKinnon — Colorado Avalanche
- Mitch Marner — Vegas Golden Knights
- Sam Reinhart — Florida Panthers
- Brad Marchand — Florida Panthers
- Mark Stone — Vegas Golden Knights
- Bo Horvat — New York Islanders
- Seth Jarvis — Carolina Hurricanes
- Brandon Hagel — Tampa Bay Lightning
- Nick Suzuki — Montreal Canadiens
- Tom Wilson — Washington Capitals
- Sam Bennett — Florida Panthers
United States roster
- Auston Matthews — Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jack Eichel — Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Hughes — New Jersey Devils
- Matthew Tkachuk — Florida Panthers
- Brady Tkachuk — Ottawa Senators
- Kyle Connor — Winnipeg Jets
- Clayton Keller — Utah Mammoth
- Dylan Larkin — Detroit Red Wings
- Brock Nelson — Colorado Avalanche
- Tage Thompson — Buffalo Sabres
- Jake Guentzel — Tampa Bay Lightning
- J.T. Miller — New York Rangers
- Vincent Trocheck — New York Rangers
- Matt Boldy — Minnesota Wild
- Quinn Hughes — Minnesota Wild
- Charlie McAvoy — Boston Bruins
- Zach Werenski — Columbus Blue Jackets
- Noah Hanifin — Vegas Golden Knights
- Brock Faber — Minnesota Wild
- Jake Sanderson — Ottawa Senators
- Jaccob Slavin — Carolina Hurricanes
- Jackson LaCombe — Anaheim Ducks
- Connor Hellebuyck — Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger — Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman — Boston Bruins
Sweden roster
- William Nylander — Toronto Maple Leafs
- Elias Pettersson — Vancouver Canucks
- Jesper Bratt — New Jersey Devils
- Filip Forsberg — Nashville Predators
- Adrian Kempe — Los Angeles Kings
- Lucas Raymond — Detroit Red Wings
- Mika Zibanejad — New York Rangers
- Rickard Rakell — Pittsburgh Penguins
- Joel Eriksson Ek — Minnesota Wild
- Alexander Wennberg — San Jose Sharks
- Pontus Holmberg — Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman — Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson — Pittsburgh Penguins
- Rasmus Dahlin — Buffalo Sabres
- Gustav Forsling — Florida Panthers
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Toronto Maple Leafs
- Hampus Lindholm — Boston Bruins
- Rasmus Andersson — Vegas Golden Knights
- Philip Broberg — St. Louis Blues
- Filip Gustavsson — Minnesota Wild
- Jacob Markstrom — New Jersey Devils
- Jesper Wallstedt — Minnesota Wild
Finland roster
- Sebastian Aho — Carolina Hurricanes
- Mikko Rantanen — Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz — Dallas Stars
- Kaapo Kakko — Seattle Kraken
- Anton Lundell — Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen — Florida Panthers
- Artturi Lehkonen — Colorado Avalanche
- Joel Armia — Los Angeles Kings
- Erik Haula — Nashville Predators
- Teuvo Teravainen — Chicago Blackhawks
- Eeli Tolvanen — Seattle Kraken
- Oliver Kapanen — Montreal Canadiens
- Miro Heiskanen — Dallas Stars
- Esa Lindell — Dallas Stars
- Niko Mikkola — Florida Panthers
- Rasmus Ristolainen — Philadelphia Flyers
- Olli Maatta — Utah Mammoth
- Henri Jokiharju — Boston Bruins
- Nikolas Matinpalo — Ottawa Senators
- Juuse Saros — Nashville Predators
- Kevin Lankinen — Vancouver Canucks
- Joonas Korpisalo — Boston Bruins
Other NHL representatives
- Leon Draisaitl — Edmonton Oilers — Germany
- Tim Stützle — Ottawa Senators — Germany
- Moritz Seider — Detroit Red Wings — Germany
- Nico Hischier — New Jersey Devils — Switzerland
- Timo Meier — New Jersey Devils — Switzerland
- Kevin Fiala — Los Angeles Kings — Switzerland
- Roman Josi — Nashville Predators — Switzerland
- Philipp Kurashev — San Jose Sharks — Switzerland
- Juraj Slafkovsky — Montreal Canadiens — Slovakia
- Simon Nemec — New Jersey Devils — Slovakia
- Tomas Hertl — Vegas Golden Knights — Czechia
- David Pastrnak — Boston Bruins — Czechia
- Filip Hronek — Vancouver Canucks — Czechia
- Radko Gudas — Anaheim Ducks — Czechia
- Lukas Dostal — Anaheim Ducks — Czechia
- Elvis Merzlikins — Columbus Blue Jackets — Latvia
- Arturs Silovs — Pittsburgh Penguins — Latvia
- Teddy Blueger — Vancouver Canucks — Latvia
- Sandis Vilmanis — Florida Panthers — Latvia
- Uvis Balinskis — Florida Panthers — Latvia
- Zemgus Girgensons — Tampa Bay Lightning — Latvia
- Frederik Andersen — Carolina Hurricanes — Denmark
- Oliver Bjorkstrand — Tampa Bay Lightning — Denmark
- Nikolaj Ehlers — Carolina Hurricanes — Denmark
- Lars Eller — Ottawa Senators — Denmark
- Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Seattle Kraken — Denmark
- Alexandre Texier — Montreal Canadiens — France