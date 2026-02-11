What NHL players are playing in the Winter Olympics 2026?

For the first time since 2014, the Winter Olympics’ ice hockey tournament carries a pulse it hasn’t felt in years: NHL skates are back on the Olympic sheet, weaving familiar faces into the fabric of national competition once more.

Teams across Europe and North America have loaded their rosters with NHL talent, creating a blend of seasoned veterans and rising stars ready to swap club colors for country jerseys in Milano-Cortina.

From powerhouse Canada to emerging contenders like Germany and Slovakia, elite league experience is sprinkled throughout the groups. While the full lists extend beyond the biggest names, the lineups read like a Who’s Who of hockey royalty and breakout contributors.

NHL players in the 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL talent will once again headline the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics, marking the league’s long-awaited Olympic return. Powerhouses such as Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland arrive loaded with elite stars who define today’s professional game.

Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty at the 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Canada’s roster alone features marquee names including Connor McDavid Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar, while the US counters with Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck.

Across the rest of the field, NHL representation stretches from Leon Draisaitl powering Germany to Nico Hischier and Timo Meier anchoring Switzerland, along with key contributors from Czechia, Slovakia, Latvia and Denmark.

Together, the league’s presence reshapes the Olympic tournament into a true showcase of the sport’s highest level. Check out all the NHL players featured on each roster:

Canada roster

Connor McDavid — Edmonton Oilers

Sidney Crosby — Pittsburgh Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon — Colorado Avalanche

Mitch Marner — Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Reinhart — Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand — Florida Panthers

Mark Stone — Vegas Golden Knights

Bo Horvat — New York Islanders

Seth Jarvis — Carolina Hurricanes

Brandon Hagel — Tampa Bay Lightning

Nick Suzuki — Montreal Canadiens

Tom Wilson — Washington Capitals

Sam Bennett — Florida Panthers

United States roster

Auston Matthews — Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Eichel — Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Hughes — New Jersey Devils

Matthew Tkachuk — Florida Panthers

Brady Tkachuk — Ottawa Senators

Kyle Connor — Winnipeg Jets

Clayton Keller — Utah Mammoth

Dylan Larkin — Detroit Red Wings

Brock Nelson — Colorado Avalanche

Tage Thompson — Buffalo Sabres

Jake Guentzel — Tampa Bay Lightning

J.T. Miller — New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck — New York Rangers

Matt Boldy — Minnesota Wild

Quinn Hughes — Minnesota Wild

Charlie McAvoy — Boston Bruins

Zach Werenski — Columbus Blue Jackets

Noah Hanifin — Vegas Golden Knights

Brock Faber — Minnesota Wild

Jake Sanderson — Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin — Carolina Hurricanes

Jackson LaCombe — Anaheim Ducks

Connor Hellebuyck — Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger — Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman — Boston Bruins

Sweden roster

William Nylander — Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson — Vancouver Canucks

Jesper Bratt — New Jersey Devils

Filip Forsberg — Nashville Predators

Adrian Kempe — Los Angeles Kings

Lucas Raymond — Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad — New York Rangers

Rickard Rakell — Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Eriksson Ek — Minnesota Wild

Alexander Wennberg — San Jose Sharks

Pontus Holmberg — Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman — Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson — Pittsburgh Penguins

Rasmus Dahlin — Buffalo Sabres

Gustav Forsling — Florida Panthers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Toronto Maple Leafs

Hampus Lindholm — Boston Bruins

Rasmus Andersson — Vegas Golden Knights

Philip Broberg — St. Louis Blues

Filip Gustavsson — Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom — New Jersey Devils

Jesper Wallstedt — Minnesota Wild

Finland roster

Sebastian Aho — Carolina Hurricanes

Mikko Rantanen — Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz — Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko — Seattle Kraken

Anton Lundell — Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen — Florida Panthers

Artturi Lehkonen — Colorado Avalanche

Joel Armia — Los Angeles Kings

Erik Haula — Nashville Predators

Teuvo Teravainen — Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen — Seattle Kraken

Oliver Kapanen — Montreal Canadiens

Miro Heiskanen — Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell — Dallas Stars

Niko Mikkola — Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen — Philadelphia Flyers

Olli Maatta — Utah Mammoth

Henri Jokiharju — Boston Bruins

Nikolas Matinpalo — Ottawa Senators

Juuse Saros — Nashville Predators

Kevin Lankinen — Vancouver Canucks

Joonas Korpisalo — Boston Bruins

Other NHL representatives

Leon Draisaitl — Edmonton Oilers — Germany

Tim Stützle — Ottawa Senators — Germany

Moritz Seider — Detroit Red Wings — Germany

Nico Hischier — New Jersey Devils — Switzerland

Timo Meier — New Jersey Devils — Switzerland

Kevin Fiala — Los Angeles Kings — Switzerland

Roman Josi — Nashville Predators — Switzerland

Philipp Kurashev — San Jose Sharks — Switzerland

Juraj Slafkovsky — Montreal Canadiens — Slovakia

Simon Nemec — New Jersey Devils — Slovakia

Tomas Hertl — Vegas Golden Knights — Czechia

David Pastrnak — Boston Bruins — Czechia

Filip Hronek — Vancouver Canucks — Czechia

Radko Gudas — Anaheim Ducks — Czechia

Lukas Dostal — Anaheim Ducks — Czechia

Elvis Merzlikins — Columbus Blue Jackets — Latvia

Arturs Silovs — Pittsburgh Penguins — Latvia

Teddy Blueger — Vancouver Canucks — Latvia

Sandis Vilmanis — Florida Panthers — Latvia

Uvis Balinskis — Florida Panthers — Latvia

Zemgus Girgensons — Tampa Bay Lightning — Latvia

Frederik Andersen — Carolina Hurricanes — Denmark

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Tampa Bay Lightning — Denmark

Nikolaj Ehlers — Carolina Hurricanes — Denmark

Lars Eller — Ottawa Senators — Denmark

Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Seattle Kraken — Denmark

Alexandre Texier — Montreal Canadiens — France